Pirates first. Ke'Bryan Hayes doubles to deep right center field. Tucupita Marcano singles to shallow left field. Ke'Bryan Hayes to third. Andrew McCutchen grounds out to shortstop. Tucupita Marcano out at second. Ke'Bryan Hayes scores. Carlos Santana strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Pirates 1, Reds 0.
Pirates eighth. Tucupita Marcano called out on strikes. Andrew McCutchen strikes out swinging. Carlos Santana singles to shortstop. Jack Suwinski doubles to deep right field. Carlos Santana scores. Rodolfo Castro strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Pirates 2, Reds 0.
