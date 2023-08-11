Reds first. TJ Friedl walks. Matt McLain singles to center field. TJ Friedl to second. Elly De La Cruz triples. Matt McLain scores. TJ Friedl scores. Spencer Steer doubles to deep left field. Elly De La Cruz scores. Joey Votto lines out to left center field to Jack Suwinski. Christian Encarnacion-Strand strikes out swinging. Stuart Fairchild grounds out to shallow infield, Johan Oviedo to Connor Joe.
3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Reds 3, Pirates 0.
Reds fourth. Christian Encarnacion-Strand lines out to deep left field to Bryan Reynolds. Stuart Fairchild hit by pitch. Will Benson singles to shallow center field. Stuart Fairchild to second. Luke Maile homers to center field. Will Benson scores. Stuart Fairchild scores. TJ Friedl walks. Matt McLain pops out to shallow infield to Ke'Bryan Hayes. Elly De La Cruz pops out to shallow center field to Liover Peguero.
3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Reds 6, Pirates 0.
Pirates sixth. Liover Peguero flies out to shallow center field to TJ Friedl. Alika Williams strikes out swinging. Ke'Bryan Hayes homers to center field. Bryan Reynolds doubles to left field. Andrew McCutchen singles to left field. Bryan Reynolds scores. Connor Joe singles to left field. Andrew McCutchen to second. Henry Davis grounds out to shallow infield, Spencer Steer to Joey Votto.
2 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Reds 6, Pirates 2.
Reds eighth. Stuart Fairchild singles to right field. Will Benson singles to center field. Stuart Fairchild to second. Luke Maile out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Endy Rodriguez to Liover Peguero. Will Benson to second. Stuart Fairchild to third. TJ Friedl singles to shallow left field. Will Benson to third. Stuart Fairchild scores. Matt McLain strikes out swinging. Elly De La Cruz singles to center field. TJ Friedl to third. Will Benson scores. Spencer Steer singles to right field. Elly De La Cruz to second. TJ Friedl scores. Kevin Newman pinch-hitting for Joey Votto. Kevin Newman called out on strikes.
3 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Reds 9, Pirates 2.
