Reds second. Joey Votto strikes out swinging. Kyle Farmer singles to shortstop. Mike Moustakas doubles to center field. Kyle Farmer scores. Albert Almora Jr. strikes out swinging. Nick Senzel doubles to left field. Mike Moustakas scores. Aramis Garcia singles to shallow infield. Nick Senzel out at home.
2 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Reds 2, Giants 0.
Giants fourth. Joc Pederson strikes out on a foul tip. Brandon Belt strikes out swinging. Evan Longoria homers to center field. Brandon Crawford grounds out to shallow infield, Jonathan India to Joey Votto.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Reds 2, Giants 1.
Reds fifth. Nick Senzel reaches on catcher interference. Interference error by Curt Casali. Aramis Garcia lines out to center field to Mike Yastrzemski. Jonathan India walks. Nick Senzel to second. Donovan Solano reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Jonathan India to third. Nick Senzel scores. Throwing error by Brandon Crawford. Tommy Pham strikes out swinging. Joey Votto walks. Donovan Solano to second. Kyle Farmer lines out to shallow left field to Evan Longoria.
1 run, 0 hits, 2 errors, 3 left on. Reds 3, Giants 1.
Reds sixth. Mike Moustakas doubles to deep left field. Albert Almora Jr. grounds out to second base, Donovan Walton to Brandon Belt. Mike Moustakas to third. Nick Senzel singles to left field. Mike Moustakas scores. Aramis Garcia strikes out on a foul tip. Jonathan India flies out to shallow center field to Mike Yastrzemski.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Reds 4, Giants 1.
Giants eighth. Wilmer Flores pinch-hitting for Donovan Walton. Wilmer Flores singles to shallow center field. Curt Casali singles to shallow left field. Wilmer Flores to second. Tommy La Stella grounds out to shallow infield. Curt Casali out at second. Wilmer Flores to third. Mike Yastrzemski singles to right center field. Wilmer Flores scores. Darin Ruf flies out to deep right center field to Nick Senzel.
1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Reds 4, Giants 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.