Reds first. Jonathan India singles to right field. Brandon Drury doubles to shallow right field. Jonathan India to third. Tommy Pham strikes out swinging. Joey Votto strikes out swinging. Kyle Farmer singles to left field. Brandon Drury scores. Jonathan India scores. Donovan Solano flies out to Corey Dickerson.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Reds 2, Cardinals 0.
Cardinals first. Tommy Edman singles to shallow center field. Dylan Carlson walks. Tommy Edman to second. Paul Goldschmidt walks. Dylan Carlson to second. Tommy Edman to third. Nolan Arenado out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to Nick Senzel. Dylan Carlson to third. Tommy Edman scores. Brendan Donovan out on a sacrifice fly to deep right field to Tyler Naquin. Dylan Carlson scores. Tyler O'Neill singles to left field. Paul Goldschmidt to second. Nolan Gorman strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Reds 2, Cardinals 2.
Cardinals second. Corey Dickerson grounds out to shallow infield, Donovan Solano to Brandon Drury. Austin Romine strikes out swinging. Tommy Edman doubles. Dylan Carlson doubles to deep left center field. Tommy Edman scores. Paul Goldschmidt grounds out to shallow infield, Donovan Solano to Brandon Drury.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Cardinals 3, Reds 2.
Reds third. Jonathan India grounds out to shallow infield, Nolan Arenado to Paul Goldschmidt. Brandon Drury grounds out to shallow infield, Tommy Edman to Paul Goldschmidt. Tommy Pham walks. Joey Votto singles to left field. Tommy Pham scores. Kyle Farmer walks. Joey Votto to second. Donovan Solano singles to center field. Kyle Farmer out at third. Joey Votto to third.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Reds 3, Cardinals 3.
Cardinals fourth. Nolan Gorman homers to right field. Corey Dickerson grounds out to shortstop, Kyle Farmer to Brandon Drury. Austin Romine grounds out to shallow center field, Kyle Farmer to Brandon Drury. Tommy Edman strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Cardinals 4, Reds 3.
Cardinals sixth. Brendan Donovan singles to deep right field, tagged out at second, Tyler Naquin to Kyle Farmer. Tyler O'Neill walks. Nolan Gorman walks. Tyler O'Neill to second. Corey Dickerson singles to right center field. Nolan Gorman to second. Tyler O'Neill scores. Austin Romine walks. Corey Dickerson to second. Nolan Gorman to third. Tommy Edman grounds out to second base. Austin Romine out at second.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Cardinals 5, Reds 3.
Cardinals seventh. Dylan Carlson walks. Paul Goldschmidt walks. Dylan Carlson to second. Nolan Arenado called out on strikes. Brendan Donovan singles to left field. Paul Goldschmidt scores. Dylan Carlson scores. Tyler O'Neill strikes out on a foul tip. Nolan Gorman called out on strikes.
2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Cardinals 7, Reds 3.
