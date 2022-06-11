Reds third. Chris Okey hit by pitch. Nick Senzel flies out to Dylan Carlson. Brandon Drury doubles to deep left field. Chris Okey to third. Tommy Pham doubles to deep left field. Brandon Drury scores. Chris Okey scores. Joey Votto strikes out swinging. Kyle Farmer singles to left field. Tommy Pham scores. Matt Reynolds reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Kyle Farmer out at second.
3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Reds 3, Cardinals 0.
Cardinals sixth. Tommy Edman singles to second base. Nolan Gorman hit by pitch. Tommy Edman to second. Paul Goldschmidt flies out to shallow right field to Albert Almora Jr.. Nolan Arenado walks. Tyler O'Neill out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to Nick Senzel. Nolan Arenado to second. Nolan Gorman to third. Tommy Edman scores. Brendan Donovan grounds out to second base, Matt Reynolds to Colin Moran.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Reds 3, Cardinals 1.
Reds eighth. Joey Votto grounds out to second base, Brendan Donovan to Paul Goldschmidt. Kyle Farmer singles to deep left field. Matt Reynolds singles to center field. Kyle Farmer to second. Alejo Lopez singles to right field. Matt Reynolds to third. Kyle Farmer scores. Albert Almora Jr. pops out to shallow infield to Drew VerHagen. Chris Okey strikes out swinging.
1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Reds 4, Cardinals 1.
Cardinals eighth. Nolan Gorman hit by pitch. Paul Goldschmidt lines out to shortstop to Kyle Farmer. Nolan Arenado singles to shallow center field. Nolan Gorman to second. Tyler O'Neill doubles to deep center field. Nolan Arenado scores. Nolan Gorman scores. Brendan Donovan lines out to center field to Nick Senzel.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Reds 4, Cardinals 3.
Cardinals ninth. Dylan Carlson walks. Yadier Molina grounds out to third base. Dylan Carlson out at second. Juan Yepez singles to right center field. Tommy Edman homers to right field. Edmundo Sosa scores.
2 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 0 left on. Cardinals 5, Reds 4.
