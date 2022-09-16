Reds third. Nick Senzel singles to third base, advances to 2nd. Throwing error by Nolan Arenado. Spencer Steer walks. Austin Romine strikes out swinging. TJ Friedl hit by pitch. Spencer Steer to second. Nick Senzel to third. Jonathan India reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. TJ Friedl to second. Spencer Steer to third. Nick Senzel scores. Kyle Farmer grounds out to shallow infield. TJ Friedl out at third.
1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 2 left on. Reds 1, Cardinals 0.
Cardinals third. Tyler O'Neill walks. Andrew Knizner flies out to deep center field to Nick Senzel. Brendan Donovan singles to shallow infield. Tyler O'Neill scores. Throwing error by Jonathan India. Tommy Edman grounds out to shallow infield, Kyle Farmer to Donovan Solano. Brendan Donovan to second. Paul Goldschmidt called out on strikes.
1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 1 left on. Reds 1, Cardinals 1.
Reds fifth. Austin Romine singles to shallow left field. TJ Friedl singles to right field. Austin Romine to second. Jonathan India pops out to shallow left field to Tommy Edman. Kyle Farmer hit by pitch. TJ Friedl to second. Austin Romine to third. Jake Fraley doubles to left field. Kyle Farmer to third. TJ Friedl scores. Austin Romine scores. Donovan Solano reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Jake Fraley to third. Kyle Farmer out at home. Aristides Aquino singles to deep left field. Donovan Solano to second. Jake Fraley scores. Nick Senzel grounds out to shallow infield, Nolan Arenado to Paul Goldschmidt.
3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Reds 4, Cardinals 1.
Cardinals sixth. Paul Goldschmidt doubles to deep left center field. Nolan Arenado singles to right center field. Paul Goldschmidt scores. Corey Dickerson flies out to deep left field to TJ Friedl. Albert Pujols homers to left field. Nolan Arenado scores. Lars Nootbaar strikes out swinging. Tyler O'Neill walks. Andrew Knizner grounds out to shallow infield, Spencer Steer to Donovan Solano.
3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Reds 4, Cardinals 4.
Reds seventh. Kyle Farmer homers to center field. Jake Fraley strikes out swinging. Donovan Solano lines out to right field to Lars Nootbaar. Aristides Aquino doubles. Nick Senzel walks. Spencer Steer grounds out to second base, Brendan Donovan to Paul Goldschmidt.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Reds 5, Cardinals 4.
Cardinals seventh. Brendan Donovan walks. Tommy Edman pops out to shallow left field to Spencer Steer. Paul Goldschmidt doubles. Brendan Donovan scores. Nolan Arenado doubles. Paul Goldschmidt scores. Corey Dickerson grounds out to shallow infield, Kyle Farmer to Donovan Solano. Nolan Arenado to third. Albert Pujols flies out to deep left field to TJ Friedl.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Cardinals 6, Reds 5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.