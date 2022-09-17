Cardinals second. Paul DeJong walks. Brendan Donovan reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Paul DeJong out at second. Yadier Molina singles to shallow center field. Brendan Donovan to second. Ben DeLuzio lines out to third base to Alejo Lopez. Tommy Edman singles to left center field. Yadier Molina to second. Brendan Donovan scores. Albert Pujols walks. Tommy Edman to second. Yadier Molina to third. Paul Goldschmidt walks. Albert Pujols to second. Tommy Edman to third. Yadier Molina scores. Nolan Arenado flies out to shallow left field to Jake Fraley.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Cardinals 2, Reds 0.
Cardinals third. Dylan Carlson doubles. Paul DeJong pops out to shallow infield to Chuckie Robinson. Brendan Donovan singles to right field, advances to 2nd. Dylan Carlson scores. Yadier Molina homers to left field. Brendan Donovan scores. Ben DeLuzio pops out to first base to Matt Reynolds. Tommy Edman pops out to second base to Jonathan India.
3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Cardinals 5, Reds 0.
Reds seventh. Alejo Lopez lines out to left field to Brendan Donovan. Matt Reynolds singles to shallow infield, advances to 2nd. Throwing error by Dakota Hudson. Chuckie Robinson grounds out to shortstop, Paul DeJong to Albert Pujols. TJ Friedl doubles to deep right field. Matt Reynolds scores. Jonathan India grounds out to shallow infield, Nolan Arenado to Albert Pujols.
1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Cardinals 5, Reds 1.
