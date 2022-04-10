|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.198
|.255
|96
|13
|19
|1
|0
|1
|13
|6
|29
|1
|0
|2
|Drury
|.400
|.400
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Votto
|.300
|.417
|10
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Stephenson
|.286
|.333
|7
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|K.Farmer
|.273
|.273
|11
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|India
|.214
|.214
|14
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Senzel
|.200
|.200
|10
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Fraley
|.200
|.333
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Aquino
|.143
|.143
|7
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Naquin
|.143
|.143
|7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Moustakas
|.100
|.091
|10
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Pham
|.000
|.333
|8
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Garcia
|.000
|.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|1
|2
|3.96
|3
|3
|1
|25.0
|20
|12
|11
|1
|16
|28
|Mahle
|1
|0
|0.00
|1
|1
|0
|5.0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|7
|Strickland
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Wilson
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|1.2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|B.Farmer
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Cessa
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Diaz
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Duarte
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Santillan
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|1
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Hendrix
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0.1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Gutierrez
|0
|1
|4.15
|1
|1
|0
|4.1
|6
|2
|2
|0
|2
|4
|Hoffman
|0
|0
|6.75
|1
|0
|0
|2.2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Moreta
|0
|0
|9.00
|2
|0
|0
|2.0
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|3
|Sanmartin
|0
|1
|19.29
|1
|1
|0
|2.1
|4
|5
|5
|0
|5
|2
