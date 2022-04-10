BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.198.25596131910113629102
Drury.400.400512001302001
Votto.300.4171023000213000
Stephenson.286.333712000301000
K.Farmer.273.2731123000203000
India.214.2141413000002000
Senzel.200.2001002100002000
Fraley.200.333511000211001
Aquino.143.143711000004000
Naquin.143.143701000002000
Moustakas.100.0911021000105000
Pham.000.333820000042100
Garcia.000.000200000002000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals123.9633125.020121111628
Mahle100.001105.0310027
Strickland000.001001.2000001
Wilson000.002001.2100003
B.Farmer000.001001.0100012
Cessa000.001001.0000020
Diaz000.001001.0000002
Duarte000.001001.0100002
Santillan000.001011.0000002
Hendrix000.001000.1100010
Gutierrez014.151104.1622024
Hoffman006.751002.2222010
Moreta009.002002.0122123
Sanmartin0119.291102.1455052

