BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.242.35933481113615010
Fraley.500.600412000011000
India.500.600422100011000
Steer.500.750211001120000
Myers.333.500301000012000
Stephenson.250.250401000001000
Vosler.250.250401010201000
Barrero.000.000400000002000
Benson.000.000400000004000
Friedl.000.200400000013000
Fairchild.000.000000000000010
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals015.001109.06551911
Law000.001001.2100001
Young000.001001.2000011
Gibaut000.001001.0000010
Greene008.101103.1533138
Farmer019.001001.0011011
Cruz0027.001000.1011030

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you