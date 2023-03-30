|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.242
|.359
|33
|4
|8
|1
|1
|1
|3
|6
|15
|0
|1
|0
|Fraley
|.500
|.600
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|India
|.500
|.600
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Steer
|.500
|.750
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Myers
|.333
|.500
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Stephenson
|.250
|.250
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Vosler
|.250
|.250
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Barrero
|.000
|.000
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Benson
|.000
|.000
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Friedl
|.000
|.200
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Fairchild
|.000
|.000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|0
|1
|5.00
|1
|1
|0
|9.0
|6
|5
|5
|1
|9
|11
|Law
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Young
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Gibaut
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Greene
|0
|0
|8.10
|1
|1
|0
|3.1
|5
|3
|3
|1
|3
|8
|Farmer
|0
|1
|9.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Cruz
|0
|0
|27.00
|1
|0
|0
|0.1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|0
