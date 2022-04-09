BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.239.29367121610112420002
Drury.500.500412001301001
K.Farmer.375.375823000202000
Stephenson.333.375612000301000
Votto.333.500622000111000
Fraley.333.500311000210001
Senzel.250.250802100002000
India.200.2001012000001000
Aquino.200.200511000004000
Moustakas.143.125721000104000
Pham.000.250610000022000
Naquin.000.000400000002000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals114.7622117.01210911221
Mahle100.001105.0310027
B.Farmer000.001001.0100012
Cessa000.001001.0000020
Diaz000.001001.0000002
Duarte000.001001.0100002
Santillan000.001011.0000002
Wilson000.001001.0000002
Hoffman006.751002.2222010
Moreta0018.001001.0122112
Sanmartin0119.291102.1455052

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

