|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.239
|.293
|67
|12
|16
|1
|0
|1
|12
|4
|20
|0
|0
|2
|Drury
|.500
|.500
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|K.Farmer
|.375
|.375
|8
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Stephenson
|.333
|.375
|6
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Votto
|.333
|.500
|6
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Fraley
|.333
|.500
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Senzel
|.250
|.250
|8
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|India
|.200
|.200
|10
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Aquino
|.200
|.200
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Moustakas
|.143
|.125
|7
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Pham
|.000
|.250
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Naquin
|.000
|.000
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|1
|1
|4.76
|2
|2
|1
|17.0
|12
|10
|9
|1
|12
|21
|Mahle
|1
|0
|0.00
|1
|1
|0
|5.0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|7
|B.Farmer
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Cessa
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Diaz
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Duarte
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Santillan
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|1
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Wilson
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Hoffman
|0
|0
|6.75
|1
|0
|0
|2.2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Moreta
|0
|0
|18.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Sanmartin
|0
|1
|19.29
|1
|1
|0
|2.1
|4
|5
|5
|0
|5
|2
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.