Reds first. Matt Reynolds walks. Tyler Stephenson strikes out swinging. Tommy Pham walks. Matt Reynolds to second. Joey Votto walks. Tommy Pham to second. Matt Reynolds to third. Kyle Farmer flies out to shallow right field to Teoscar Hernandez. Aristides Aquino doubles to deep left field. Joey Votto to third. Tommy Pham scores. Matt Reynolds scores. Tyler Naquin hit by pitch. Taylor Motter strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 3 left on. Reds 2, Blue jays 0.
Blue jays second. Santiago Espinal doubles to shallow left field. Matt Chapman singles to right center field. Santiago Espinal scores. Danny Jansen strikes out swinging. Zack Collins called out on strikes. Raimel Tapia strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Reds 2, Blue jays 1.
Blue jays third. George Springer hit by pitch. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. flies out to deep right center field to Aristides Aquino. George Springer to third. Bo Bichette grounds out to shallow infield, Kyle Farmer to Joey Votto. George Springer scores. Teoscar Hernandez walks. Santiago Espinal reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Teoscar Hernandez out at second.
1 run, 0 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Reds 2, Blue jays 2.
Reds eighth. Tommy Pham strikes out swinging. Joey Votto homers to right field. Kyle Farmer singles to shallow right field. Aristides Aquino pops out to shallow center field to Santiago Espinal. Tyler Naquin reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Kyle Farmer out at second.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Reds 3, Blue jays 2.
