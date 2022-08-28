Reds first. Jonathan India singles to second base. Alejo Lopez singles to right field. Jonathan India to third. Fielding error by Joey Meneses. Kyle Farmer reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Alejo Lopez out at second. Jonathan India scores. Donovan Solano strikes out swinging. Aristides Aquino flies out to right field to Joey Meneses.
1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Reds 1, Nationals 0.
Reds second. Stuart Fairchild homers to center field. Austin Romine flies out to deep right center field to Victor Robles. Jose Barrero strikes out swinging. TJ Friedl called out on strikes.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Reds 2, Nationals 0.
Nationals fourth. Cesar Hernandez doubles to deep right field. Joey Meneses hit by pitch. Luke Voit hit by pitch. Joey Meneses to second. Cesar Hernandez to third. Nelson Cruz walks. Luke Voit to second. Joey Meneses to third. Cesar Hernandez scores. Lane Thomas lines out to shallow left field to Kyle Farmer. CJ Abrams called out on strikes. Riley Adams singles to shallow center field. Nelson Cruz to second. Luke Voit out at home. Joey Meneses scores.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Reds 2, Nationals 2.
Nationals fifth. Ildemaro Vargas homers to left field. Victor Robles flies out to right field to Aristides Aquino. Cesar Hernandez grounds out to shortstop, Kyle Farmer to Donovan Solano. Joey Meneses singles to center field. Luke Voit lines out to deep center field to TJ Friedl.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Nationals 3, Reds 2.
