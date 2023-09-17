FAU0001414
Clemson20147748

First Quarter

CLEM_Wiggins 46 interception return (Gunn kick), 13:35.

CLEM_T.Brown 30 pass from Klubnik (kick failed), 7:27.

CLEM_Briningstool 7 pass from Klubnik (Gunn kick), 1:20.

Second Quarter

CLEM_Mafah 19 run (Gunn kick), 12:19.

CLEM_Klubnik 1 run (Gunn kick), 3:25.

Third Quarter

CLEM_T.Brown 2 pass from Klubnik (Gunn kick), 2:56.

Fourth Quarter

FAU_M.Johnson 2 run (Lupo kick), 12:07.

CLEM_D.Thomas 2 run (Gunn kick), 8:00.

FAU_Price 33 pass from Posey (Lupo kick), 1:03.

A_81,295.

FAUCLEM
First downs2020
Total Net Yards293367
Rushes-yards36-8333-163
Passing210204
Punt Returns0-03-58
Kickoff Returns2-522-50
Interceptions Ret.0-03-105
Comp-Att-Int27-46-320-33-0
Sacked-Yards Lost2-180-0
Punts7-40.8574-36.75
Fumbles-Lost2-11-1
Penalties-Yards6-605-55
Time of Possession34:0725:53

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_FAU, Lewis 14-49, Walker 4-22, Mobley 6-10, M.Johnson 4-7, Thompson 3-6, Armes 2-4, L.Wester 1-3, D.Richardson 2-(minus 18). Clemson, Mafah 5-42, Shipley 10-38, Klubnik 6-35, D.Thomas 6-32, Adams 2-7, Haynes 2-7, J.Green 2-2.

PASSING_FAU, D.Richardson 18-32-1-120, Thompson 7-12-2-49, Posey 1-1-0-33, Lupo 1-1-0-8. Clemson, Klubnik 16-27-0-169, Helms 4-5-0-35, Tyson 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING_FAU, L.Wester 12-108, Sullivan 4-17, Lewis 3-14, T.Johnson 3-13, Price 2-41, Z.Moore 2-15, Platt 1-2. Clemson, Brown 3-49, A.Williams 3-25, Briningstool 3-18, Ad.Randall 2-51, Shipley 2-7, Haynes 1-14, Stellato 1-12, Collins 1-10, Turner 1-7, Greene 1-5, Sapp 1-4, Mafah 1-2.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_FAU, Lupo 46. Clemson, Gunn 31.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

