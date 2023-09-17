|FAU
|0
|0
|0
|14
|—
|14
|Clemson
|20
|14
|7
|7
|—
|48
First Quarter
CLEM_Wiggins 46 interception return (Gunn kick), 13:35.
CLEM_T.Brown 30 pass from Klubnik (kick failed), 7:27.
CLEM_Briningstool 7 pass from Klubnik (Gunn kick), 1:20.
Second Quarter
CLEM_Mafah 19 run (Gunn kick), 12:19.
CLEM_Klubnik 1 run (Gunn kick), 3:25.
Third Quarter
CLEM_T.Brown 2 pass from Klubnik (Gunn kick), 2:56.
Fourth Quarter
FAU_M.Johnson 2 run (Lupo kick), 12:07.
CLEM_D.Thomas 2 run (Gunn kick), 8:00.
FAU_Price 33 pass from Posey (Lupo kick), 1:03.
A_81,295.
|FAU
|CLEM
|First downs
|20
|20
|Total Net Yards
|293
|367
|Rushes-yards
|36-83
|33-163
|Passing
|210
|204
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|3-58
|Kickoff Returns
|2-52
|2-50
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|3-105
|Comp-Att-Int
|27-46-3
|20-33-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-18
|0-0
|Punts
|7-40.857
|4-36.75
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-1
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|6-60
|5-55
|Time of Possession
|34:07
|25:53
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_FAU, Lewis 14-49, Walker 4-22, Mobley 6-10, M.Johnson 4-7, Thompson 3-6, Armes 2-4, L.Wester 1-3, D.Richardson 2-(minus 18). Clemson, Mafah 5-42, Shipley 10-38, Klubnik 6-35, D.Thomas 6-32, Adams 2-7, Haynes 2-7, J.Green 2-2.
PASSING_FAU, D.Richardson 18-32-1-120, Thompson 7-12-2-49, Posey 1-1-0-33, Lupo 1-1-0-8. Clemson, Klubnik 16-27-0-169, Helms 4-5-0-35, Tyson 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING_FAU, L.Wester 12-108, Sullivan 4-17, Lewis 3-14, T.Johnson 3-13, Price 2-41, Z.Moore 2-15, Platt 1-2. Clemson, Brown 3-49, A.Williams 3-25, Briningstool 3-18, Ad.Randall 2-51, Shipley 2-7, Haynes 1-14, Stellato 1-12, Collins 1-10, Turner 1-7, Greene 1-5, Sapp 1-4, Mafah 1-2.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_FAU, Lupo 46. Clemson, Gunn 31.
