WAKE FOREST (10-5)
Hinds 2-5 2-4 6, Summiel 5-10 0-0 11, Harrison 3-5 1-2 8, Spear 2-13 3-3 7, Williams 4-7 2-2 12, Becker 2-2 1-2 5, Andrews 2-2 0-0 5, Scruggs 2-4 1-2 5, Totals 22-48 10-15 59
CLEMSON (11-4)
Robinson 3-9 2-4 9, Hank 2-5 0-0 5, Bradford 1-5 2-2 4, Perpignan 5-10 0-0 13, Whitehorn 6-11 4-5 16, Douglas 0-1 2-2 2, Gaines 0-3 1-2 1, Hipp 0-0 0-0 0, Ott 0-1 0-0 0, Elmore 0-0 0-0 0, Inyang 5-5 0-0 10, Totals 22-50 11-15 60
|Wake Forest
|12
|23
|11
|13
|—
|59
|Clemson
|18
|10
|19
|13
|—
|60
3-Point Goals_Wake Forest 5-17 (Summiel 1-3, Harrison 1-1, Spear 0-7, Williams 2-5, Andrews 1-1), Clemson 5-15 (Robinson 1-3, Hank 1-2, Bradford 0-2, Perpignan 3-6, Whitehorn 0-1, Ott 0-1). Assists_Wake Forest 13 (Summiel 5), Clemson 13 (Perpignan 7). Fouled Out_Wake Forest Hinds. Rebounds_Wake Forest 24 (Summiel 8), Clemson 33 (Hank 8). Total Fouls_Wake Forest 16, Clemson 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_958.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.