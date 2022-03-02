FGFTReb
GEORGIA TECHMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Howard344-73-53-43311
Coleman353-51-10-2108
Devoe386-101-20-72315
Sturdivant375-130-00-45112
Usher323-102-20-5239
K.Moore142-71-11-2125
Kelly102-40-02-5105
Totals20025-568-116-29151265

Percentages: FG .446, FT .727.

3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Devoe 2-4, Sturdivant 2-7, Kelly 1-2, Coleman 1-3, Usher 1-3, K.Moore 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (K.Moore).

Turnovers: 12 (Howard 4, Usher 4, Sturdivant 2, Devoe, K.Moore).

Steals: 5 (Sturdivant 4, Devoe).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
CLEMSONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Schieffelin243-70-01-6116
Middlebrooks152-31-20-1215
Collins378-102-21-74119
Honor142-40-00-0105
Hunter321-52-20-4415
Dawes283-100-00-2008
Bohannon194-51-10-3129
Tyson184-60-00-2038
Hemenway131-30-00-1023
Totals20028-536-72-26131168

Percentages: FG .528, FT .857.

3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Dawes 2-8, Hunter 1-2, Collins 1-3, Hemenway 1-3, Honor 1-3, Tyson 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Middlebrooks 2, Collins, Hunter, Schieffelin).

Turnovers: 12 (Schieffelin 3, Bohannon 2, Collins 2, Hunter 2, Dawes, Middlebrooks, Tyson).

Steals: 8 (Collins 2, Dawes 2, Middlebrooks 2, Hunter, Tyson).

Technical Fouls: None.

Georgia Tech333265
Clemson274168

A_5,602 (10,000).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you