|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GEORGIA TECH
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Howard
|34
|4-7
|3-5
|3-4
|3
|3
|11
|Coleman
|35
|3-5
|1-1
|0-2
|1
|0
|8
|Devoe
|38
|6-10
|1-2
|0-7
|2
|3
|15
|Sturdivant
|37
|5-13
|0-0
|0-4
|5
|1
|12
|Usher
|32
|3-10
|2-2
|0-5
|2
|3
|9
|K.Moore
|14
|2-7
|1-1
|1-2
|1
|2
|5
|Kelly
|10
|2-4
|0-0
|2-5
|1
|0
|5
|Totals
|200
|25-56
|8-11
|6-29
|15
|12
|65
Percentages: FG .446, FT .727.
3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Devoe 2-4, Sturdivant 2-7, Kelly 1-2, Coleman 1-3, Usher 1-3, K.Moore 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (K.Moore).
Turnovers: 12 (Howard 4, Usher 4, Sturdivant 2, Devoe, K.Moore).
Steals: 5 (Sturdivant 4, Devoe).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CLEMSON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Schieffelin
|24
|3-7
|0-0
|1-6
|1
|1
|6
|Middlebrooks
|15
|2-3
|1-2
|0-1
|2
|1
|5
|Collins
|37
|8-10
|2-2
|1-7
|4
|1
|19
|Honor
|14
|2-4
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|5
|Hunter
|32
|1-5
|2-2
|0-4
|4
|1
|5
|Dawes
|28
|3-10
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|8
|Bohannon
|19
|4-5
|1-1
|0-3
|1
|2
|9
|Tyson
|18
|4-6
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|3
|8
|Hemenway
|13
|1-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|3
|Totals
|200
|28-53
|6-7
|2-26
|13
|11
|68
Percentages: FG .528, FT .857.
3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Dawes 2-8, Hunter 1-2, Collins 1-3, Hemenway 1-3, Honor 1-3, Tyson 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Middlebrooks 2, Collins, Hunter, Schieffelin).
Turnovers: 12 (Schieffelin 3, Bohannon 2, Collins 2, Hunter 2, Dawes, Middlebrooks, Tyson).
Steals: 8 (Collins 2, Dawes 2, Middlebrooks 2, Hunter, Tyson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Georgia Tech
|33
|32
|—
|65
|Clemson
|27
|41
|—
|68
A_5,602 (10,000).