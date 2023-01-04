FGFTReb
CLEMSONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Schieffelin171-40-11-4022
Tyson404-122-20-142213
Hall254-83-40-30413
Galloway354-91-10-23211
C.Hunter243-86-60-24212
Beadle201-11-20-2123
Godfrey164-50-01-61510
Middlebrooks161-32-20-2024
D.Hunter50-20-00-1000
Wiggins20-10-00-0000
Totals20022-5315-182-36112168

Percentages: FG .415, FT .833.

3-Point Goals: 9-23, .391 (Tyson 3-10, Godfrey 2-3, Hall 2-3, Galloway 2-4, Schieffelin 0-1, C.Hunter 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Godfrey 2, Galloway, Hall).

Turnovers: 14 (Godfrey 4, Beadle 2, C.Hunter 2, Galloway 2, Hall 2, D.Hunter, Schieffelin).

Steals: 5 (C.Hunter 2, Middlebrooks 2, Hall).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
VIRGINIA TECHMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Basile305-154-41-70317
Mutts353-124-43-94311
Kidd182-50-04-9034
Maddox364-112-22-43111
Pedulla375-180-00-54414
Poteat252-24-71-4128
Camden100-30-01-2010
Collins90-10-00-2000
Totals20021-6714-1712-42121765

Percentages: FG .313, FT .824.

3-Point Goals: 9-24, .375 (Pedulla 4-9, Basile 3-6, Mutts 1-3, Maddox 1-5, Camden 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Kidd, Pedulla, Poteat).

Turnovers: 11 (Mutts 3, Pedulla 3, Basile, Collins, Kidd, Maddox, Poteat).

Steals: 4 (Maddox 2, Mutts, Poteat).

Technical Fouls: None.

Clemson293968
Virginia Tech323365

A_7,539 (10,052).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

