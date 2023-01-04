CLEMSON (12-3)
Schieffelin 1-4 0-1 2, Tyson 4-12 2-2 13, Hall 4-8 3-4 13, Galloway 4-9 1-1 11, C.Hunter 3-8 6-6 12, Beadle 1-1 1-2 3, Godfrey 4-5 0-0 10, Middlebrooks 1-3 2-2 4, D.Hunter 0-2 0-0 0, Wiggins 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-53 15-18 68.
VIRGINIA TECH (11-4)
Basile 5-15 4-4 17, Mutts 3-12 4-4 11, Kidd 2-5 0-0 4, Maddox 4-11 2-2 11, Pedulla 5-18 0-0 14, Poteat 2-2 4-7 8, Camden 0-3 0-0 0, Collins 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-67 14-17 65.
Halftime_Virginia Tech 32-29. 3-Point Goals_Clemson 9-23 (Tyson 3-10, Godfrey 2-3, Hall 2-3, Galloway 2-4, Schieffelin 0-1, C.Hunter 0-2), Virginia Tech 9-24 (Pedulla 4-9, Basile 3-6, Mutts 1-3, Maddox 1-5, Camden 0-1). Fouled Out_Godfrey. Rebounds_Clemson 36 (Tyson 14), Virginia Tech 42 (Mutts, Kidd 9). Assists_Clemson 11 (C.Hunter 4), Virginia Tech 12 (Mutts, Pedulla 4). Total Fouls_Clemson 21, Virginia Tech 17. A_7,539 (10,052).
