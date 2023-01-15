CLEMSON (12-7)
Robinson 8-12 2-2 18, Hank 3-9 2-2 8, Bradford 3-6 0-0 8, Perpignan 3-8 2-2 9, Whitehorn 4-9 0-0 8, Douglas 1-3 1-2 4, Gaines 0-1 0-0 0, Ott 2-5 0-0 5, Elmore 0-0 0-0 0, Inyang 5-8 2-2 12, Totals 29-61 9-10 72
PITTSBURGH (7-10)
Brown 5-9 0-2 10, Johnson 6-13 0-0 15, Strickland 1-7 0-0 2, King 3-10 4-5 10, Washenitz 2-5 1-1 5, Hutcherson 2-4 0-0 6, Exanor 0-0 0-0 0, Harris 2-5 0-0 4, Hayford 1-1 2-2 5, Malcolm 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-54 7-10 57
|Clemson
|10
|14
|24
|24
|—
|72
|Pittsburgh
|18
|16
|8
|15
|—
|57
3-Point Goals_Clemson 5-16 (Hank 0-2, Bradford 2-3, Perpignan 1-4, Douglas 1-3, Ott 1-4), Pittsburgh 6-20 (Johnson 3-9, Strickland 0-5, Hutcherson 2-3, Harris 0-2, Hayford 1-1). Assists_Clemson 23 (Hank 8), Pittsburgh 13 (Brown 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Clemson 34 (Hank 12), Pittsburgh 32 (King 13). Total Fouls_Clemson 14, Pittsburgh 12. Technical Fouls_None. A_953.
