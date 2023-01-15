FGFTReb
CLEMSON (12-7)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Robinson338-122-22-63218
Hank263-92-23-12818
Bradford243-60-01-1418
Perpignan333-82-22-5229
Whitehorn264-90-00-1138
Douglas231-31-20-1424
Gaines30-10-00-0000
Ott102-50-00-1105
Elmore80-00-00-1000
Inyang145-82-20-20312
Team00-00-02-4000
Totals20029-619-1010-34231472

Percentages: FG 47.541, FT .900.

3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Bradford 2-3, Perpignan 1-4, Douglas 1-3, Ott 1-4, Hank 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 3 (Robinson 1, Hank 1, Bradford 1)

Turnovers: 14 (Bradford 4, Perpignan 2, Whitehorn 2, Douglas 2, Robinson 1, Hank 1, Gaines 1, Inyang 1)

Steals: 12 (Bradford 3, Whitehorn 3, Robinson 2, Ott 2, Hank 1, Perpignan 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
PITTSBURGH (7-10)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Brown355-90-20-13110
Johnson356-130-01-21015
Strickland251-70-01-1002
King273-104-53-132110
Washenitz182-51-10-0225
Hutcherson172-40-00-5236
Exanor10-00-00-0000
Harris162-50-02-3124
Hayford231-12-21-3235
Malcolm30-00-00-0000
Team00-00-02-4000
Totals20022-547-1010-32131257

Percentages: FG 40.741, FT .700.

3-Point Goals: 6-20, .300 (Johnson 3-9, Hutcherson 2-3, Hayford 1-1, Strickland 0-5, Harris 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 3 (King 2, Hutcherson 1)

Turnovers: 21 (Harris 4, Brown 3, Johnson 3, Washenitz 3, Hayford 3, King 2, Strickland 1, Hutcherson 1, Malcolm 1)

Steals: 5 (Brown 2, Johnson 1, King 1, Washenitz 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Clemson1014242472
Pittsburgh181681557

A_953

Officials_Daryl Humphrey, Fatou Cissoko-Stephens, Bryan Brunette

