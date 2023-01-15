|FG
|Reb
|CLEMSON (12-7)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Robinson
|33
|8-12
|2-2
|2-6
|3
|2
|18
|Hank
|26
|3-9
|2-2
|3-12
|8
|1
|8
|Bradford
|24
|3-6
|0-0
|1-1
|4
|1
|8
|Perpignan
|33
|3-8
|2-2
|2-5
|2
|2
|9
|Whitehorn
|26
|4-9
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|3
|8
|Douglas
|23
|1-3
|1-2
|0-1
|4
|2
|4
|Gaines
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Ott
|10
|2-5
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|5
|Elmore
|8
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Inyang
|14
|5-8
|2-2
|0-2
|0
|3
|12
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|2-4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|29-61
|9-10
|10-34
|23
|14
|72
Percentages: FG 47.541, FT .900.
3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Bradford 2-3, Perpignan 1-4, Douglas 1-3, Ott 1-4, Hank 0-2)
Blocked Shots: 3 (Robinson 1, Hank 1, Bradford 1)
Turnovers: 14 (Bradford 4, Perpignan 2, Whitehorn 2, Douglas 2, Robinson 1, Hank 1, Gaines 1, Inyang 1)
Steals: 12 (Bradford 3, Whitehorn 3, Robinson 2, Ott 2, Hank 1, Perpignan 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PITTSBURGH (7-10)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Brown
|35
|5-9
|0-2
|0-1
|3
|1
|10
|Johnson
|35
|6-13
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|0
|15
|Strickland
|25
|1-7
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|2
|King
|27
|3-10
|4-5
|3-13
|2
|1
|10
|Washenitz
|18
|2-5
|1-1
|0-0
|2
|2
|5
|Hutcherson
|17
|2-4
|0-0
|0-5
|2
|3
|6
|Exanor
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Harris
|16
|2-5
|0-0
|2-3
|1
|2
|4
|Hayford
|23
|1-1
|2-2
|1-3
|2
|3
|5
|Malcolm
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|2-4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-54
|7-10
|10-32
|13
|12
|57
Percentages: FG 40.741, FT .700.
3-Point Goals: 6-20, .300 (Johnson 3-9, Hutcherson 2-3, Hayford 1-1, Strickland 0-5, Harris 0-2)
Blocked Shots: 3 (King 2, Hutcherson 1)
Turnovers: 21 (Harris 4, Brown 3, Johnson 3, Washenitz 3, Hayford 3, King 2, Strickland 1, Hutcherson 1, Malcolm 1)
Steals: 5 (Brown 2, Johnson 1, King 1, Washenitz 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Clemson
|10
|14
|24
|24
|—
|72
|Pittsburgh
|18
|16
|8
|15
|—
|57
A_953
Officials_Daryl Humphrey, Fatou Cissoko-Stephens, Bryan Brunette
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.