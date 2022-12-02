WAKE FOREST (7-2)
Carr 2-5 0-0 4, Keller 0-1 4-6 4, Appleby 3-13 0-0 8, Hildreth 3-10 4-5 11, Monsanto 3-12 0-0 8, Williamson 5-11 0-0 12, Klintman 1-1 0-0 3, Marsh 2-3 1-3 5, Bradford 1-2 0-0 2, Ituka 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-59 9-14 57.
CLEMSON (7-2)
Tyson 3-6 8-8 15, Hall 7-11 5-6 21, Galloway 5-10 2-2 14, Hemenway 4-6 0-0 12, C.Hunter 3-7 5-5 11, Beadle 0-1 0-0 0, Schieffelin 0-0 2-2 2, Middlebrooks 0-1 2-2 2, D.Hunter 0-1 0-0 0, Godfrey 0-0 0-0 0, Wiggins 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-43 24-25 77.
Halftime_Wake Forest 33-26. 3-Point Goals_Wake Forest 8-28 (Appleby 2-6, Williamson 2-6, Monsanto 2-8, Klintman 1-1, Hildreth 1-3, Keller 0-1, Carr 0-3), Clemson 9-22 (Hemenway 4-6, Hall 2-4, Galloway 2-6, Tyson 1-2, C.Hunter 0-4). Rebounds_Wake Forest 22 (Carr, Hildreth 6), Clemson 35 (Tyson 10). Assists_Wake Forest 8 (Appleby 5), Clemson 15 (C.Hunter 4). Total Fouls_Wake Forest 17, Clemson 16.
