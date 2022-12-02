FGFTReb
WAKE FORESTMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Carr232-50-00-6034
Keller210-14-61-1114
Appleby353-130-00-1528
Hildreth283-104-51-60011
Monsanto253-120-00-3118
Williamson285-110-00-00212
Klintman171-10-00-2133
Marsh112-31-30-2035
Bradford81-20-01-1012
Ituka40-10-00-0010
Totals20020-599-143-2281757

Percentages: FG .339, FT .643.

3-Point Goals: 8-28, .286 (Appleby 2-6, Williamson 2-6, Monsanto 2-8, Klintman 1-1, Hildreth 1-3, Keller 0-1, Carr 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Marsh).

Turnovers: 10 (Ituka 4, Hildreth 2, Monsanto 2, Appleby, Carr).

Steals: 9 (Hildreth 3, Monsanto 3, Appleby, Keller, Klintman).

Technical Fouls: Appleby, 1:12 second.

FGFTReb
CLEMSONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Tyson343-68-80-102115
Hall227-115-60-80221
Galloway305-102-20-43214
Hemenway324-60-00-12212
C.Hunter303-75-50-34311
Beadle200-10-00-3120
Schieffelin150-02-21-6322
Middlebrooks80-12-20-0022
D.Hunter60-10-00-0000
Godfrey20-00-00-0000
Wiggins10-00-00-0000
Totals20022-4324-251-35151677

Percentages: FG .512, FT .960.

3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (Hemenway 4-6, Hall 2-4, Galloway 2-6, Tyson 1-2, C.Hunter 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (C.Hunter, Hall).

Turnovers: 18 (C.Hunter 7, Galloway 4, Hall 3, Beadle, Godfrey, Hemenway, Tyson).

Steals: 5 (Tyson 2, Hall, Middlebrooks, Schieffelin).

Technical Fouls: None.

Wake Forest332457
Clemson265177

.

