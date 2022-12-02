|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WAKE FOREST
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Carr
|23
|2-5
|0-0
|0-6
|0
|3
|4
|Keller
|21
|0-1
|4-6
|1-1
|1
|1
|4
|Appleby
|35
|3-13
|0-0
|0-1
|5
|2
|8
|Hildreth
|28
|3-10
|4-5
|1-6
|0
|0
|11
|Monsanto
|25
|3-12
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|1
|8
|Williamson
|28
|5-11
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|12
|Klintman
|17
|1-1
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|3
|3
|Marsh
|11
|2-3
|1-3
|0-2
|0
|3
|5
|Bradford
|8
|1-2
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|2
|Ituka
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|20-59
|9-14
|3-22
|8
|17
|57
Percentages: FG .339, FT .643.
3-Point Goals: 8-28, .286 (Appleby 2-6, Williamson 2-6, Monsanto 2-8, Klintman 1-1, Hildreth 1-3, Keller 0-1, Carr 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Marsh).
Turnovers: 10 (Ituka 4, Hildreth 2, Monsanto 2, Appleby, Carr).
Steals: 9 (Hildreth 3, Monsanto 3, Appleby, Keller, Klintman).
Technical Fouls: Appleby, 1:12 second.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CLEMSON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Tyson
|34
|3-6
|8-8
|0-10
|2
|1
|15
|Hall
|22
|7-11
|5-6
|0-8
|0
|2
|21
|Galloway
|30
|5-10
|2-2
|0-4
|3
|2
|14
|Hemenway
|32
|4-6
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|2
|12
|C.Hunter
|30
|3-7
|5-5
|0-3
|4
|3
|11
|Beadle
|20
|0-1
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|2
|0
|Schieffelin
|15
|0-0
|2-2
|1-6
|3
|2
|2
|Middlebrooks
|8
|0-1
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|2
|2
|D.Hunter
|6
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Godfrey
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Wiggins
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-43
|24-25
|1-35
|15
|16
|77
Percentages: FG .512, FT .960.
3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (Hemenway 4-6, Hall 2-4, Galloway 2-6, Tyson 1-2, C.Hunter 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (C.Hunter, Hall).
Turnovers: 18 (C.Hunter 7, Galloway 4, Hall 3, Beadle, Godfrey, Hemenway, Tyson).
Steals: 5 (Tyson 2, Hall, Middlebrooks, Schieffelin).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Wake Forest
|33
|24
|—
|57
|Clemson
|26
|51
|—
|77
.
