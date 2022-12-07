FGFTReb
TOWSONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Thompson224-43-35-92411
Conway254-92-20-21114
Holden387-182-52-65318
Russell382-80-20-3145
Timberlake398-183-32-81121
Sylla142-50-01-2014
Ch.Paar131-30-01-2022
Biekeu60-00-01-1010
May50-20-02-2000
Totals20028-6710-1514-35101775

Percentages: FG .418, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 9-26, .346 (Conway 4-7, Holden 2-6, Timberlake 2-7, Russell 1-6).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Thompson, Timberlake).

Turnovers: 7 (Conway 2, Holden 2, Russell, Sylla, Thompson).

Steals: 8 (Holden 3, Russell 2, Ch.Paar, Thompson, Timberlake).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
CLEMSONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Tyson367-122-33-144120
Hall2910-171-12-52422
Galloway250-20-00-4200
Hemenway404-64-50-21215
C.Hunter354-92-40-27114
Beadle112-40-00-1306
Middlebrooks100-10-01-2050
Schieffelin101-10-01-1242
Godfrey40-01-20-0001
Totals20028-5210-157-31211780

Percentages: FG .538, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 14-23, .609 (Tyson 4-5, C.Hunter 4-8, Hemenway 3-4, Beadle 2-2, Hall 1-3, Galloway 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (C.Hunter, Hall, Middlebrooks).

Turnovers: 13 (Hall 4, C.Hunter 3, Galloway 2, Beadle, Godfrey, Hemenway, Tyson).

Steals: 1 (C.Hunter).

Technical Fouls: None.

Towson354075
Clemson374380

A_4,788 (10,000).

A_4,788 (10,000).

