|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TOWSON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Thompson
|22
|4-4
|3-3
|5-9
|2
|4
|11
|Conway
|25
|4-9
|2-2
|0-2
|1
|1
|14
|Holden
|38
|7-18
|2-5
|2-6
|5
|3
|18
|Russell
|38
|2-8
|0-2
|0-3
|1
|4
|5
|Timberlake
|39
|8-18
|3-3
|2-8
|1
|1
|21
|Sylla
|14
|2-5
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|1
|4
|Ch.Paar
|13
|1-3
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|2
|2
|Biekeu
|6
|0-0
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|0
|May
|5
|0-2
|0-0
|2-2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|28-67
|10-15
|14-35
|10
|17
|75
Percentages: FG .418, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 9-26, .346 (Conway 4-7, Holden 2-6, Timberlake 2-7, Russell 1-6).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Thompson, Timberlake).
Turnovers: 7 (Conway 2, Holden 2, Russell, Sylla, Thompson).
Steals: 8 (Holden 3, Russell 2, Ch.Paar, Thompson, Timberlake).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CLEMSON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Tyson
|36
|7-12
|2-3
|3-14
|4
|1
|20
|Hall
|29
|10-17
|1-1
|2-5
|2
|4
|22
|Galloway
|25
|0-2
|0-0
|0-4
|2
|0
|0
|Hemenway
|40
|4-6
|4-5
|0-2
|1
|2
|15
|C.Hunter
|35
|4-9
|2-4
|0-2
|7
|1
|14
|Beadle
|11
|2-4
|0-0
|0-1
|3
|0
|6
|Middlebrooks
|10
|0-1
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|5
|0
|Schieffelin
|10
|1-1
|0-0
|1-1
|2
|4
|2
|Godfrey
|4
|0-0
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|1
|Totals
|200
|28-52
|10-15
|7-31
|21
|17
|80
Percentages: FG .538, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 14-23, .609 (Tyson 4-5, C.Hunter 4-8, Hemenway 3-4, Beadle 2-2, Hall 1-3, Galloway 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (C.Hunter, Hall, Middlebrooks).
Turnovers: 13 (Hall 4, C.Hunter 3, Galloway 2, Beadle, Godfrey, Hemenway, Tyson).
Steals: 1 (C.Hunter).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Towson
|35
|40
|—
|75
|Clemson
|37
|43
|—
|80
A_4,788 (10,000).
