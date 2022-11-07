GARDNER-WEBB (0-1)
Cox 3-9 0-0 6, Smith 3-8 2-4 8, Bevis 3-15 2-2 10, Cain 2-9 2-2 7, Williams 2-14 2-4 6, Capps 0-1 2-2 2, Deng 0-0 0-0 0, Knutsen 0-0 0-0 0, Pack 0-1 0-0 0, Littlejohn 2-5 0-0 5, Nyok 0-0 0-0 0, Funderburk 3-6 0-0 8, Gillis 1-1 0-0 2, Matthews 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 19-69 10-14 54
CLEMSON (1-0)
Hank 3-6 0-0 7, Robinson 3-4 8-10 14, Bradford 4-8 0-0 10, Ott 0-3 2-2 2, Perpignan 2-5 0-0 5, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Douglas 4-8 0-0 9, Gaines 3-6 0-1 7, Hipp 0-0 0-0 0, Thompson 0-0 0-0 0, Whitehorn 8-14 1-2 17, Elmore 1-1 1-2 4, Inyang 2-3 2-2 6, Totals 30-58 14-19 81
|Gardner-Webb
|8
|14
|17
|15
|—
|54
|Clemson
|28
|21
|12
|20
|—
|81
3-Point Goals_Gardner-Webb 6-28 (Smith 0-2, Bevis 2-11, Cain 1-5, Williams 0-4, Littlejohn 1-1, Funderburk 2-5), Clemson 7-18 (Hank 1-3, Bradford 2-4, Ott 0-2, Perpignan 1-3, Douglas 1-3, Gaines 1-2, Elmore 1-1). Assists_Gardner-Webb 7 (Cain 3), Clemson 15 (Bradford 4, Perpignan 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Gardner-Webb 33 (Cox 8), Clemson 50 (Robinson 8, Whitehorn 8). Total Fouls_Gardner-Webb 22, Clemson 22. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,342.
