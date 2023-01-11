LOUISVILLE (2-15)
Curry 3-5 4-6 10, Huntley-Hatfield 2-5 0-0 5, Lands 2-4 0-0 6, Ellis 4-16 2-3 12, James 4-10 9-11 17, Traynor 3-5 2-3 9, Withers 4-6 0-0 11, Payne 0-1 0-0 0, Miller 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 22-54 17-23 70.
CLEMSON (14-3)
Schieffelin 3-5 1-1 8, Tyson 9-14 6-9 28, Hall 3-7 4-4 10, Galloway 3-8 2-2 10, C.Hunter 4-10 4-4 13, Middlebrooks 2-2 2-3 6, Beadle 1-3 0-0 2, Godfrey 3-3 0-0 6, D.Hunter 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-53 19-23 83.
Halftime_Clemson 40-28. 3-Point Goals_Louisville 9-20 (Withers 3-3, Ellis 2-4, Lands 2-4, Huntley-Hatfield 1-2, Traynor 1-2, Payne 0-1, James 0-2, Miller 0-2), Clemson 8-21 (Tyson 4-7, Galloway 2-6, Schieffelin 1-2, C.Hunter 1-5, D.Hunter 0-1). Rebounds_Louisville 26 (Curry 6), Clemson 32 (Tyson 11). Assists_Louisville 10 (Ellis 5), Clemson 11 (C.Hunter 4). Total Fouls_Louisville 21, Clemson 20. A_7,789 (10,000).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.