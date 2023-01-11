FGFTReb
LOUISVILLEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Curry353-54-62-61410
Huntley-Hatfield172-50-01-4135
Lands212-40-00-0146
Ellis404-162-30-35212
James354-109-112-51417
Traynor223-52-33-5119
Withers214-60-00-10211
Payne50-10-01-1000
Miller40-20-01-1010
Totals20022-5417-2310-26102170

Percentages: FG .407, FT .739.

3-Point Goals: 9-20, .450 (Withers 3-3, Ellis 2-4, Lands 2-4, Huntley-Hatfield 1-2, Traynor 1-2, Payne 0-1, James 0-2, Miller 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Withers).

Turnovers: 13 (Ellis 3, Huntley-Hatfield 3, Withers 3, Traynor 2, Lands, Miller).

Steals: 5 (Ellis 3, James, Withers).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
CLEMSONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Schieffelin283-51-10-3338
Tyson369-146-92-110128
Hall173-74-40-10310
Galloway253-82-20-11410
C.Hunter384-104-41-74313
Middlebrooks232-22-32-5116
Beadle221-30-00-1132
Godfrey83-30-02-2116
D.Hunter30-10-00-1010
Totals20028-5319-237-32112083

Percentages: FG .528, FT .826.

3-Point Goals: 8-21, .381 (Tyson 4-7, Galloway 2-6, Schieffelin 1-2, C.Hunter 1-5, D.Hunter 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Galloway, Hall, Middlebrooks, Schieffelin).

Turnovers: 10 (C.Hunter 3, Galloway 2, Schieffelin 2, Hall, Middlebrooks, Tyson).

Steals: 7 (Galloway 3, Beadle 2, Schieffelin, Tyson).

Technical Fouls: None.

Louisville284270
Clemson404383

A_7,789 (10,000).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

