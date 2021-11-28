FGFTReb
CLEMSON (4-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Saine181-40-03-6022
Hank151-50-01-3003
Elliott234-100-00-5409
Lewis204-60-00-4419
Washington247-123-41-83217
Blackstock60-00-00-1030
Bradford186-71-21-31014
Elmore190-30-01-2010
Gaines111-61-20-1104
Hipp50-12-20-0002
Inyang207-126-98-91220
Ott90-30-00-0010
Standifer121-10-00-2013
Team00-00-01-1000
Totals20032-7013-1916-45141383

Percentages: FG 45.714, FT .684.

3-Point Goals: 6-22, .273 (Hank 1-4, Elliott 1-5, Lewis 1-2, Bradford 1-2, Gaines 1-2, Standifer 1-1, Washington 0-1, Elmore 0-3, Hipp 0-1, Ott 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 5 (Inyang 2, Saine 1, Lewis 1, Elmore 1)

Turnovers: 11 (Inyang 3, Elliott 2, Blackstock 2, Bradford 2, Saine 1, Elmore 1)

Steals: 8 (Lewis 3, Standifer 2, Elliott 1, Elmore 1, Gaines 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
MOUNT ST. MARY'S (1-5)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Hunt262-60-04-7134
Agentowicz251-40-01-6003
Harrison252-110-00-0235
Taylor272-80-20-1215
Tomasetti273-80-04-6518
Borgosz223-81-20-3047
Bailey40-00-00-1010
Lee183-52-21-51110
Lindsay-Huskey266-110-00-22317
Team00-00-01-4000
Totals20022-613-611-35131759

Percentages: FG 36.066, FT .500.

3-Point Goals: 12-31, .387 (Lindsay-Huskey 5-9, Tomasetti 2-3, Lee 2-2, Agentowicz 1-3, Harrison 1-8, Taylor 1-5, Borgosz 0-1)

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 22 (Hunt 6, Lee 5, Taylor 3, Tomasetti 3, Agentowicz 2, Borgosz 2, Team 1)

Steals: 3 (Hunt 1, Harrison 1, Lee 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Mount St. Mary's724131559
Clemson3019211383

A_436

Officials_Michael DoCouto, Katie Lukanich, Fatou Cissoko Stephens

