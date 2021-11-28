|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CLEMSON (4-2)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Saine
|18
|1-4
|0-0
|3-6
|0
|2
|2
|Hank
|15
|1-5
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|0
|3
|Elliott
|23
|4-10
|0-0
|0-5
|4
|0
|9
|Lewis
|20
|4-6
|0-0
|0-4
|4
|1
|9
|Washington
|24
|7-12
|3-4
|1-8
|3
|2
|17
|Blackstock
|6
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|3
|0
|Bradford
|18
|6-7
|1-2
|1-3
|1
|0
|14
|Elmore
|19
|0-3
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|1
|0
|Gaines
|11
|1-6
|1-2
|0-1
|1
|0
|4
|Hipp
|5
|0-1
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Inyang
|20
|7-12
|6-9
|8-9
|1
|2
|20
|Ott
|9
|0-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Standifer
|12
|1-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|3
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|32-70
|13-19
|16-45
|14
|13
|83
Percentages: FG 45.714, FT .684.
3-Point Goals: 6-22, .273 (Hank 1-4, Elliott 1-5, Lewis 1-2, Bradford 1-2, Gaines 1-2, Standifer 1-1, Washington 0-1, Elmore 0-3, Hipp 0-1, Ott 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 5 (Inyang 2, Saine 1, Lewis 1, Elmore 1)
Turnovers: 11 (Inyang 3, Elliott 2, Blackstock 2, Bradford 2, Saine 1, Elmore 1)
Steals: 8 (Lewis 3, Standifer 2, Elliott 1, Elmore 1, Gaines 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MOUNT ST. MARY'S (1-5)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hunt
|26
|2-6
|0-0
|4-7
|1
|3
|4
|Agentowicz
|25
|1-4
|0-0
|1-6
|0
|0
|3
|Harrison
|25
|2-11
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|3
|5
|Taylor
|27
|2-8
|0-2
|0-1
|2
|1
|5
|Tomasetti
|27
|3-8
|0-0
|4-6
|5
|1
|8
|Borgosz
|22
|3-8
|1-2
|0-3
|0
|4
|7
|Bailey
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Lee
|18
|3-5
|2-2
|1-5
|1
|1
|10
|Lindsay-Huskey
|26
|6-11
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|3
|17
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-61
|3-6
|11-35
|13
|17
|59
Percentages: FG 36.066, FT .500.
3-Point Goals: 12-31, .387 (Lindsay-Huskey 5-9, Tomasetti 2-3, Lee 2-2, Agentowicz 1-3, Harrison 1-8, Taylor 1-5, Borgosz 0-1)
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 22 (Hunt 6, Lee 5, Taylor 3, Tomasetti 3, Agentowicz 2, Borgosz 2, Team 1)
Steals: 3 (Hunt 1, Harrison 1, Lee 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Mount St. Mary's
|7
|24
|13
|15
|—
|59
|Clemson
|30
|19
|21
|13
|—
|83
A_436
Officials_Michael DoCouto, Katie Lukanich, Fatou Cissoko Stephens