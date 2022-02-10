FGFTReb
CLEMSON (9-16)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Robinson334-711-131-111319
Hank303-50-01-5237
Bradford244-91-11-4149
Ott271-52-20-0115
Washington3610-194-61-66126
Blackstock10-00-00-0000
Gaines247-124-62-50118
Hipp60-00-00-1010
Standifer41-20-01-1013
Elmore40-20-00-1000
Inyang110-10-01-3040
Team00-00-03-5000
Totals20030-6222-2811-42111987

Percentages: FG 48.387, FT .786.

3-Point Goals: 5-18, .278 (Washington 2-4, Hank 1-2, Ott 1-4, Standifer 1-2, Bradford 0-3, Gaines 0-2, Elmore 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 3 (Robinson 1, Hank 1, Gaines 1)

Turnovers: 15 (Bradford 4, Robinson 3, Gaines 2, Inyang 2, Hank 1, Washington 1, Hipp 1, Standifer 1)

Steals: 5 (Robinson 1, Hank 1, Bradford 1, Washington 1, Gaines 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
WAKE FOREST (12-12)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Becker274-92-21-42410
Morra328-120-03-92116
Summiel271-40-00-5222
Harrison303-67-100-25314
Spear356-192-41-21318
Hinds40-00-00-1030
Scruggs172-61-20-1136
Williams284-82-31-31512
Team00-00-02-5000
Totals20028-6414-218-32142478

Percentages: FG 43.750, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 8-16, .500 (Spear 4-8, Williams 2-3, Harrison 1-2, Scruggs 1-2, Summiel 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 3 (Becker 1, Morra 1, Spear 1)

Turnovers: 11 (Spear 4, Williams 3, Summiel 2, Harrison 2)

Steals: 8 (Scruggs 3, Harrison 2, Williams 2, Becker 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Wake Forest1915162878
Clemson1622212887

A_580

Officials_Ed Sidlasky, Billy Smith, Carla Fountain

