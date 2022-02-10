|FG
|Reb
|CLEMSON (9-16)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Robinson
|33
|4-7
|11-13
|1-11
|1
|3
|19
|Hank
|30
|3-5
|0-0
|1-5
|2
|3
|7
|Bradford
|24
|4-9
|1-1
|1-4
|1
|4
|9
|Ott
|27
|1-5
|2-2
|0-0
|1
|1
|5
|Washington
|36
|10-19
|4-6
|1-6
|6
|1
|26
|Blackstock
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Gaines
|24
|7-12
|4-6
|2-5
|0
|1
|18
|Hipp
|6
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Standifer
|4
|1-2
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|3
|Elmore
|4
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Inyang
|11
|0-1
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|4
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|3-5
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|30-62
|22-28
|11-42
|11
|19
|87
Percentages: FG 48.387, FT .786.
3-Point Goals: 5-18, .278 (Washington 2-4, Hank 1-2, Ott 1-4, Standifer 1-2, Bradford 0-3, Gaines 0-2, Elmore 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 3 (Robinson 1, Hank 1, Gaines 1)
Turnovers: 15 (Bradford 4, Robinson 3, Gaines 2, Inyang 2, Hank 1, Washington 1, Hipp 1, Standifer 1)
Steals: 5 (Robinson 1, Hank 1, Bradford 1, Washington 1, Gaines 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WAKE FOREST (12-12)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Becker
|27
|4-9
|2-2
|1-4
|2
|4
|10
|Morra
|32
|8-12
|0-0
|3-9
|2
|1
|16
|Summiel
|27
|1-4
|0-0
|0-5
|2
|2
|2
|Harrison
|30
|3-6
|7-10
|0-2
|5
|3
|14
|Spear
|35
|6-19
|2-4
|1-2
|1
|3
|18
|Hinds
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|3
|0
|Scruggs
|17
|2-6
|1-2
|0-1
|1
|3
|6
|Williams
|28
|4-8
|2-3
|1-3
|1
|5
|12
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|2-5
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|28-64
|14-21
|8-32
|14
|24
|78
Percentages: FG 43.750, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 8-16, .500 (Spear 4-8, Williams 2-3, Harrison 1-2, Scruggs 1-2, Summiel 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 3 (Becker 1, Morra 1, Spear 1)
Turnovers: 11 (Spear 4, Williams 3, Summiel 2, Harrison 2)
Steals: 8 (Scruggs 3, Harrison 2, Williams 2, Becker 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Wake Forest
|19
|15
|16
|28
|—
|78
|Clemson
|16
|22
|21
|28
|—
|87
A_580
Officials_Ed Sidlasky, Billy Smith, Carla Fountain