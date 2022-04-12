|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|10
|10
|10
|5
|8
|Straw cf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.250
|Kwan lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.667
|Ramírez 3b
|5
|1
|3
|6
|0
|0
|.429
|Reyes dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.217
|Rosario ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.391
|Miller 1b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Mercado rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.150
|Giménez 2b
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.308
|Hedges c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|5
|5
|4
|2
|8
|India 2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.227
|Naquin rf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.357
|Pham lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Aquino lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.111
|Votto 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.176
|Stephenson c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Senzel cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.118
|Moustakas 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.077
|K.Farmer ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.375
|Fraley dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Cleveland
|003
|100
|006_10
|10
|0
|Cincinnati
|000
|004
|001_5
|5
|1
E_Mahle (1). LOB_Cleveland 5, Cincinnati 0. 2B_Miller 2 (5), Straw (1), Fraley (1), India (1), Naquin (2). 3B_Ramírez (1), Giménez (1). HR_Giménez (1), off Strickland; Ramírez (2), off Duarte; Naquin (1), off Gose. RBIs_Kwan (4), Ramírez 6 (11), Giménez 3 (3), India 2 (2), Naquin 2 (3). SB_Straw (3). CS_Kwan (1), Ramírez (1), Rosario (1). SF_Kwan.
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 3 (Reyes, Hedges, Kwan); Cincinnati 0. RISP_Cleveland 4 for 10; Cincinnati 2 for 2.
Runners moved up_Mercado. GIDP_Pham, Stephenson.
DP_Cleveland 3 (Rosario, Giménez, Miller; Ramírez, Giménez, Miller; Kwan, Miller, Kwan).
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bieber
|5
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|2
|5
|79
|3.60
|Gose, BS, 0-1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|11
|5.40
|Castro
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|4.50
|Stephan, W, 1-0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|0.00
|Hentges
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|20
|4.50
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Mahle
|4
|4
|4
|1
|2
|4
|81
|1.00
|Hoffman
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|38
|3.86
|Warren
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|19
|0.00
|Santillan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|0.00
|Strickland, L, 0-1
|1-3
|3
|4
|4
|0
|0
|17
|18.00
|Duarte
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|31
|10.80
Inherited runners-scored_Gose 1-1, Duarte 2-2. HBP_Bieber (K.Farmer), Strickland (Hedges). WP_Hentges(2), Mahle.
Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Dan Bellino; Second, David Rackley; Third, Junior Valentine.
T_3:30. A_43,036 (42,319).
