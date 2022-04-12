ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3510101058
Straw cf321021.250
Kwan lf211120.667
Ramírez 3b513600.429
Reyes dh400011.217
Rosario ss501000.391
Miller 1b522000.500
Mercado rf410002.150
Giménez 2b422301.308
Hedges c310003.000

CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals2955428
India 2b411201.227
Naquin rf322210.357
Pham lf200001.000
Aquino lf200001.111
Votto 1b300011.176
Stephenson c400001.214
Senzel cf300001.118
Moustakas 3b300002.077
K.Farmer ss211000.375
Fraley dh311000.167

Cleveland003100006_10100
Cincinnati000004001_551

E_Mahle (1). LOB_Cleveland 5, Cincinnati 0. 2B_Miller 2 (5), Straw (1), Fraley (1), India (1), Naquin (2). 3B_Ramírez (1), Giménez (1). HR_Giménez (1), off Strickland; Ramírez (2), off Duarte; Naquin (1), off Gose. RBIs_Kwan (4), Ramírez 6 (11), Giménez 3 (3), India 2 (2), Naquin 2 (3). SB_Straw (3). CS_Kwan (1), Ramírez (1), Rosario (1). SF_Kwan.

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 3 (Reyes, Hedges, Kwan); Cincinnati 0. RISP_Cleveland 4 for 10; Cincinnati 2 for 2.

Runners moved up_Mercado. GIDP_Pham, Stephenson.

DP_Cleveland 3 (Rosario, Giménez, Miller; Ramírez, Giménez, Miller; Kwan, Miller, Kwan).

ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bieber51-323325793.60
Gose, BS, 0-12-311101115.40
Castro100001154.50
Stephan, W, 1-0110000180.00
Hentges111101204.50
CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Mahle444124811.00
Hoffman220001383.86
Warren100012190.00
Santillan100001110.00
Strickland, L, 0-11-3344001718.00
Duarte2-3122203110.80

Inherited runners-scored_Gose 1-1, Duarte 2-2. HBP_Bieber (K.Farmer), Strickland (Hedges). WP_Hentges(2), Mahle.

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Dan Bellino; Second, David Rackley; Third, Junior Valentine.

T_3:30. A_43,036 (42,319).

