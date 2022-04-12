|Cleveland
|Cincinnati
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|35
|10
|10
|10
|Totals
|29
|5
|5
|4
|Straw cf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|India 2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Kwan lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Naquin rf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|Ramírez 3b
|5
|1
|3
|6
|Pham lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Reyes dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Aquino lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Rosario ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Votto 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Miller 1b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|Stephenson c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mercado rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Senzel cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Giménez 2b
|4
|2
|2
|3
|Moustakas 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hedges c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|K.Farmer ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Fraley dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Cleveland
|003
|100
|006
|—
|10
|Cincinnati
|000
|004
|001
|—
|5
E_Mahle (1). DP_Cleveland 3, Cincinnati 0. LOB_Cleveland 5, Cincinnati 0. 2B_Miller 2 (5), Straw (1), Fraley (1), India (1), Naquin (2). 3B_Ramírez (1), Giménez (1). HR_Giménez (1), Ramírez (2), Naquin (1). SB_Straw (3). SF_Kwan (1).
|5
|2
|3
|3
|2
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|4
|4
|1
|2
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|4
|4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
HBP_Bieber (K.Farmer), Strickland (Hedges). WP_Hentges(2), Mahle.
Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Dan Bellino; Second, David Rackley; Third, Junior Valentine.
T_3:30. A_43,036 (42,319).
