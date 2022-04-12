ClevelandCincinnati
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals35101010Totals29554
Straw cf3210India 2b4112
Kwan lf2111Naquin rf3222
Ramírez 3b5136Pham lf2000
Reyes dh4000Aquino lf2000
Rosario ss5010Votto 1b3000
Miller 1b5220Stephenson c4000
Mercado rf4100Senzel cf3000
Giménez 2b4223Moustakas 3b3000
Hedges c3100K.Farmer ss2110
Fraley dh3110

Cleveland00310000610
Cincinnati0000040015

E_Mahle (1). DP_Cleveland 3, Cincinnati 0. LOB_Cleveland 5, Cincinnati 0. 2B_Miller 2 (5), Straw (1), Fraley (1), India (1), Naquin (2). 3B_Ramírez (1), Giménez (1). HR_Giménez (1), Ramírez (2), Naquin (1). SB_Straw (3). SF_Kwan (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Cleveland
Bieber51-323325
Gose BS,0-12-311101
Castro100001
Stephan W,1-0110000
Hentges111101
Cincinnati
Mahle444124
Hoffman220001
Warren100012
Santillan100001
Strickland L,0-11-334400
Duarte2-312220

HBP_Bieber (K.Farmer), Strickland (Hedges). WP_Hentges(2), Mahle.

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Dan Bellino; Second, David Rackley; Third, Junior Valentine.

T_3:30. A_43,036 (42,319).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you