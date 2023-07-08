Kansas CityCleveland
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals376126Totals39101810
Garcia 3b5011Kwan lf4021
Witt Jr. ss5132Rosario ss5231
Pratto 1b5000Ramírez 3b4210
Melendez lf5110J.Naylor dh5032
Fermin c4120Freeman pr-dh0100
Isbel cf2121Giménez 2b5001
Massey dh3000Bell 1b3132
Duffy ph-dh1110Arias pr-1b0000
Waters rf3001Brennan rf5120
Lopez 2b4121Straw cf4211
B.Naylor c4132

Kansas City0000121206
Cleveland12021103x10

E_Garcia (4), Rosario (10). DP_Kansas City 1, Cleveland 0. LOB_Kansas City 7, Cleveland 10. 2B_Melendez (17), Isbel (10), Garcia (11), Ramírez (23), Brennan (15), Bell (17), B.Naylor (2), J.Naylor (19). 3B_Witt Jr. (5). HR_Witt Jr. (14). SB_Witt Jr. (27), Giménez (15). SF_Waters (1), Straw (2).

IPHRERBBSO
Kansas City
Singer L,5-85136613
Snider121110
Clarke100011
Wittgren1-333310
Coleman2-300001
Cleveland
Williams W,1-152-383317
Morgan H,611-311101
Hentges H,82-322211
De Los Santos H,71-310000
Clase100001

WP_Coleman.

Umpires_Home, Derek Thomas; First, Randy Rosenberg; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Brennan Miller.

T_2:54. A_30,864 (34,788).

