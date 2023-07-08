|Kansas City
|Cleveland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|37
|6
|12
|6
|Totals
|39
|10
|18
|10
|Garcia 3b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Kwan lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Witt Jr. ss
|5
|1
|3
|2
|Rosario ss
|5
|2
|3
|1
|Pratto 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Melendez lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|J.Naylor dh
|5
|0
|3
|2
|Fermin c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Freeman pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Isbel cf
|2
|1
|2
|1
|Giménez 2b
|5
|0
|0
|1
|Massey dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bell 1b
|3
|1
|3
|2
|Duffy ph-dh
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Arias pr-1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Waters rf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Brennan rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Lopez 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Straw cf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|B.Naylor c
|4
|1
|3
|2
|Kansas City
|000
|012
|120
|—
|6
|Cleveland
|120
|211
|03x
|—
|10
E_Garcia (4), Rosario (10). DP_Kansas City 1, Cleveland 0. LOB_Kansas City 7, Cleveland 10. 2B_Melendez (17), Isbel (10), Garcia (11), Ramírez (23), Brennan (15), Bell (17), B.Naylor (2), J.Naylor (19). 3B_Witt Jr. (5). HR_Witt Jr. (14). SB_Witt Jr. (27), Giménez (15). SF_Waters (1), Straw (2).
|5
|13
|6
|6
|1
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|8
|3
|3
|1
|7
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP_Coleman.
Umpires_Home, Derek Thomas; First, Randy Rosenberg; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Brennan Miller.
T_2:54. A_30,864 (34,788).
Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.