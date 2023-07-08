|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|6
|12
|6
|2
|10
|Garcia 3b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.285
|Witt Jr. ss
|5
|1
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.256
|Pratto 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.246
|Melendez lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.208
|Fermin c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Isbel cf
|2
|1
|2
|1
|2
|0
|.200
|Massey dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.209
|a-Duffy ph-dh
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|Waters rf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.239
|Lopez 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.227
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|39
|10
|18
|10
|4
|5
|Kwan lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.266
|Rosario ss
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.268
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.289
|J.Naylor dh
|5
|0
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.306
|1-Freeman pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.290
|Giménez 2b
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.245
|Bell 1b
|3
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|.231
|2-Arias pr-1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.187
|Brennan rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Straw cf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.238
|B.Naylor c
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.196
|Kansas City
|000
|012
|120_6
|12
|1
|Cleveland
|120
|211
|03x_10
|18
|1
a-singled for Massey in the 8th.
1-ran for J.Naylor in the 8th. 2-ran for Bell in the 8th.
E_Garcia (4), Rosario (10). LOB_Kansas City 7, Cleveland 10. 2B_Melendez (17), Isbel (10), Garcia (11), Ramírez (23), Brennan (15), Bell (17), B.Naylor (2), J.Naylor (19). 3B_Witt Jr. (5). HR_Witt Jr. (14), off Morgan. RBIs_Witt Jr. 2 (47), Isbel (10), Waters (12), Lopez (12), Garcia (22), J.Naylor 2 (64), Straw (15), B.Naylor 2 (5), Kwan (27), Rosario (34), Giménez (33), Bell 2 (42). SB_Witt Jr. (27), Giménez (15). SF_Waters, Straw.
Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 5 (Waters, Lopez, Pratto, Melendez, Massey); Cleveland 4 (Giménez, Brennan, Straw, Kwan). RISP_Kansas City 4 for 11; Cleveland 7 for 18.
GIDP_Ramírez.
DP_Kansas City 1 (Lopez, Witt Jr., Pratto).
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Singer, L, 5-8
|5
|13
|6
|6
|1
|3
|92
|5.80
|Snider
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|23
|2.45
|Clarke
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|5.97
|Wittgren
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|25
|7.36
|Coleman
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|14.85
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Williams, W, 1-1
|5
|2-3
|8
|3
|3
|1
|7
|94
|4.01
|Morgan, H, 6
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|16
|1.89
|Hentges, H, 8
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|14
|4.24
|De Los Santos, H, 7
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2.48
|Clase
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|3.38
Inherited runners-scored_Coleman 1-0, Morgan 1-0, De Los Santos 2-1. WP_Coleman.
Umpires_Home, Derek Thomas; First, Randy Rosenberg; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Brennan Miller.
T_2:54. A_30,864 (34,788).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.