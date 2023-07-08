Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals376126210
Garcia 3b501102.285
Witt Jr. ss513201.256
Pratto 1b500004.246
Melendez lf511001.208
Fermin c412000.277
Isbel cf212120.200
Massey dh300000.209
a-Duffy ph-dh111000.284
Waters rf300102.239
Lopez 2b412100.227

ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3910181045
Kwan lf402110.266
Rosario ss523101.268
Ramírez 3b421011.289
J.Naylor dh503200.306
1-Freeman pr-dh010000.290
Giménez 2b500101.245
Bell 1b313220.231
2-Arias pr-1b000000.187
Brennan rf512000.274
Straw cf421102.238
B.Naylor c413200.196

Kansas City000012120_6121
Cleveland12021103x_10181

a-singled for Massey in the 8th.

1-ran for J.Naylor in the 8th. 2-ran for Bell in the 8th.

E_Garcia (4), Rosario (10). LOB_Kansas City 7, Cleveland 10. 2B_Melendez (17), Isbel (10), Garcia (11), Ramírez (23), Brennan (15), Bell (17), B.Naylor (2), J.Naylor (19). 3B_Witt Jr. (5). HR_Witt Jr. (14), off Morgan. RBIs_Witt Jr. 2 (47), Isbel (10), Waters (12), Lopez (12), Garcia (22), J.Naylor 2 (64), Straw (15), B.Naylor 2 (5), Kwan (27), Rosario (34), Giménez (33), Bell 2 (42). SB_Witt Jr. (27), Giménez (15). SF_Waters, Straw.

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 5 (Waters, Lopez, Pratto, Melendez, Massey); Cleveland 4 (Giménez, Brennan, Straw, Kwan). RISP_Kansas City 4 for 11; Cleveland 7 for 18.

GIDP_Ramírez.

DP_Kansas City 1 (Lopez, Witt Jr., Pratto).

Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Singer, L, 5-85136613925.80
Snider121110232.45
Clarke100011155.97
Wittgren1-333310257.36
Coleman2-300001814.85
ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Williams, W, 1-152-383317944.01
Morgan, H, 611-311101161.89
Hentges, H, 82-322211144.24
De Los Santos, H, 71-31000012.48
Clase100001103.38

Inherited runners-scored_Coleman 1-0, Morgan 1-0, De Los Santos 2-1. WP_Coleman.

Umpires_Home, Derek Thomas; First, Randy Rosenberg; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Brennan Miller.

T_2:54. A_30,864 (34,788).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

