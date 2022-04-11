|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|10
|13
|9
|5
|6
|Straw cf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.235
|Kwan lf
|3
|2
|1
|3
|2
|0
|.692
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.375
|Reyes dh
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.263
|Rosario ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.444
|Miller 1b
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.545
|Mercado rf
|5
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.188
|Giménez 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|a-Clement ph-2b
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.500
|Hedges c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|7
|9
|7
|5
|7
|Merrifield rf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.176
|Witt Jr. 3b
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.125
|Benintendi lf
|3
|2
|3
|3
|2
|0
|.538
|Perez c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.125
|Santana 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.083
|Dozier dh
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.267
|Mondesi ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Taylor cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.200
|Lopez 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.400
|Cleveland
|200
|200
|231_10
|13
|1
|Kansas City
|001
|300
|102_7
|9
|0
a-singled for Giménez in the 7th.
E_Ramírez (1). LOB_Cleveland 7, Kansas City 8. 2B_Miller 2 (3). 3B_Kwan (1). HR_Mercado (2), off Hernández; Benintendi (1), off Clase. RBIs_Rosario (4), Mercado 3 (8), Ramírez (5), Reyes (2), Kwan 3 (3), Perez (1), Lopez (2), Merrifield (1), Benintendi 3 (4), Dozier (1). SB_Straw (2), Merrifield (1), Witt Jr. (1), Mondesi (1). CS_Merrifield (0). S_Hedges.
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 3 (Rosario, Ramírez, Clement); Kansas City 3 (Dozier 3, Mondesi). RISP_Cleveland 5 for 13; Kansas City 2 for 11.
Runners moved up_Reyes, Hedges, Mercado, Santana, Merrifield. GIDP_Reyes, Mondesi.
DP_Cleveland 2 (Ramírez, Giménez, Miller; Clement, Rosario, Miller); Kansas City 1 (Mondesi, Lopez, Santana).
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Civale
|3
|1-3
|4
|4
|2
|3
|3
|74
|5.40
|Stephan
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|0.00
|Allen, W, 1-0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|0.00
|Shaw, H, 1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|11
|6.75
|Sandlin, H, 1
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|0.00
|Clase
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|22
|18.00
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hernández
|4
|1-3
|6
|4
|4
|2
|1
|68
|8.31
|Snider
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|0.00
|Coleman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|0.00
|Brentz, L, 0-1
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|14
|10.80
|Staumont
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|24
|9.00
|Barlow
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|17
|3.86
|Clarke
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|9.00
|Payamps
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|22
|9.00
Inherited runners-scored_Stephan 1-1, Sandlin 2-0, Staumont 2-2, Barlow 2-2, Clarke 1-0. HBP_Civale (Perez), Allen (Dozier). WP_Brentz.
Umpires_Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Mark Ripperger.
T_3:37. A_8,971 (37,903).
