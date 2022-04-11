ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals381013956
Straw cf421011.235
Kwan lf321320.692
Ramírez 3b401110.375
Reyes dh502101.263
Rosario ss512101.444
Miller 1b523001.545
Mercado rf511301.188
Giménez 2b201000.222
a-Clement ph-2b221010.500
Hedges c300001.000

Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3579757
Merrifield rf502100.176
Witt Jr. 3b420013.125
Benintendi lf323320.538
Perez c402101.125
Santana 1b400011.083
Dozier dh400100.267
Mondesi ss411001.143
Taylor cf310011.200
Lopez 2b411100.400

Cleveland200200231_10131
Kansas City001300102_790

a-singled for Giménez in the 7th.

E_Ramírez (1). LOB_Cleveland 7, Kansas City 8. 2B_Miller 2 (3). 3B_Kwan (1). HR_Mercado (2), off Hernández; Benintendi (1), off Clase. RBIs_Rosario (4), Mercado 3 (8), Ramírez (5), Reyes (2), Kwan 3 (3), Perez (1), Lopez (2), Merrifield (1), Benintendi 3 (4), Dozier (1). SB_Straw (2), Merrifield (1), Witt Jr. (1), Mondesi (1). CS_Merrifield (0). S_Hedges.

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 3 (Rosario, Ramírez, Clement); Kansas City 3 (Dozier 3, Mondesi). RISP_Cleveland 5 for 13; Kansas City 2 for 11.

Runners moved up_Reyes, Hedges, Mercado, Santana, Merrifield. GIDP_Reyes, Mondesi.

DP_Cleveland 2 (Ramírez, Giménez, Miller; Clement, Rosario, Miller); Kansas City 1 (Mondesi, Lopez, Santana).

ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Civale31-344233745.40
Stephan2-31000190.00
Allen, W, 1-0210001240.00
Shaw, H, 11-321110116.75
Sandlin, H, 112-300001140.00
Clase1122112218.00
Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Hernández41-364421688.31
Snider2-30000190.00
Coleman100002150.00
Brentz, L, 0-12-3122111410.80
Staumont2-332211249.00
Barlow1-311110173.86
Clarke1-30000039.00
Payamps121100229.00

Inherited runners-scored_Stephan 1-1, Sandlin 2-0, Staumont 2-2, Barlow 2-2, Clarke 1-0. HBP_Civale (Perez), Allen (Dozier). WP_Brentz.

Umpires_Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_3:37. A_8,971 (37,903).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

