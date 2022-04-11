ClevelandKansas City
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals3810139Totals35797
Straw cf4210Merrifield rf5021
Kwan lf3213Witt Jr. 3b4200
Ramírez 3b4011Benintendi lf3233
Reyes dh5021Perez c4021
Rosario ss5121Santana 1b4000
Miller 1b5230Dozier dh4001
Mercado rf5113Mondesi ss4110
Giménez 2b2010Taylor cf3100
Clement ph-2b2210Lopez 2b4111
Hedges c3000

Cleveland20020023110
Kansas City0013001027

E_Ramírez (1). DP_Cleveland 2, Kansas City 1. LOB_Cleveland 7, Kansas City 8. 2B_Miller 2 (3). 3B_Kwan (1). HR_Mercado (2), Benintendi (1). SB_Straw (2), Merrifield (1), Witt Jr. (1), Mondesi (1). S_Hedges (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Cleveland
Civale31-344233
Stephan2-310001
Allen W,1-0210001
Shaw H,11-321110
Sandlin H,112-300001
Clase112211
Kansas City
Hernández41-364421
Snider2-300001
Coleman100002
Brentz L,0-12-312211
Staumont2-332211
Barlow1-311110
Clarke1-300000
Payamps121100

HBP_Civale (Perez), Allen (Dozier). WP_Brentz.

Umpires_Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_3:37. A_8,971 (37,903).

