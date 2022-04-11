|Cleveland
|Kansas City
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|38
|10
|13
|9
|Totals
|35
|7
|9
|7
|Straw cf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Merrifield rf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Kwan lf
|3
|2
|1
|3
|Witt Jr. 3b
|4
|2
|0
|0
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Benintendi lf
|3
|2
|3
|3
|Reyes dh
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Perez c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Rosario ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Santana 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Miller 1b
|5
|2
|3
|0
|Dozier dh
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Mercado rf
|5
|1
|1
|3
|Mondesi ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Giménez 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Taylor cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Clement ph-2b
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Lopez 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Hedges c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Cleveland
|200
|200
|231
|—
|10
|Kansas City
|001
|300
|102
|—
|7
E_Ramírez (1). DP_Cleveland 2, Kansas City 1. LOB_Cleveland 7, Kansas City 8. 2B_Miller 2 (3). 3B_Kwan (1). HR_Mercado (2), Benintendi (1). SB_Straw (2), Merrifield (1), Witt Jr. (1), Mondesi (1). S_Hedges (1).
|3
|4
|4
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|4
|6
|4
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
HBP_Civale (Perez), Allen (Dozier). WP_Brentz.
Umpires_Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Mark Ripperger.
T_3:37. A_8,971 (37,903).
Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.