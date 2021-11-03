|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PORTLAND
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Covington
|30:28
|2-3
|0-0
|0-7
|2
|4
|6
|Powell
|32:04
|9-16
|2-3
|0-3
|2
|1
|23
|Nurkic
|27:42
|3-7
|0-1
|5-9
|2
|1
|6
|Lillard
|39:46
|10-27
|3-5
|0-3
|8
|2
|26
|McCollum
|35:16
|7-19
|3-4
|2-7
|6
|2
|21
|Simons
|24:06
|6-11
|2-2
|0-0
|1
|4
|15
|Nance Jr.
|21:10
|0-1
|0-0
|0-5
|2
|2
|0
|Zeller
|13:32
|3-4
|1-2
|3-5
|1
|2
|7
|Little
|10:55
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Snell
|5:01
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|40-90
|11-17
|10-39
|24
|19
|104
Percentages: FG .444, FT .647.
3-Point Goals: 13-37, .351 (McCollum 4-9, Powell 3-6, Lillard 3-12, Covington 2-3, Simons 1-4, Little 0-1, Nance Jr. 0-1, Snell 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Little 2, Powell 2, Covington, McCollum).
Turnovers: 9 (Nurkic 2, Lillard, Little, McCollum, Nance Jr., Powell, Simons, Zeller).
Steals: 12 (Covington 3, Powell 3, Lillard 2, McCollum, Nance Jr., Nurkic, Simons).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CLEVELAND
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Mobley
|39:39
|5-11
|1-2
|2-11
|0
|2
|11
|Wade
|22:48
|3-7
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|5
|7
|Allen
|39:38
|9-15
|6-9
|3-17
|4
|2
|24
|Garland
|36:23
|6-9
|2-2
|0-2
|10
|2
|19
|Sexton
|32:38
|8-13
|3-3
|0-3
|2
|1
|21
|Rubio
|31:09
|0-7
|0-0
|0-3
|7
|1
|0
|Windler
|20:45
|4-5
|2-2
|0-1
|3
|1
|13
|Osman
|17:00
|4-7
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|0
|12
|Totals
|240:00
|39-74
|14-18
|5-43
|29
|14
|107
Percentages: FG .527, FT .778.
3-Point Goals: 15-30, .500 (Garland 5-6, Osman 4-7, Windler 3-3, Sexton 2-4, Wade 1-4, Allen 0-1, Mobley 0-1, Rubio 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Allen, Mobley).
Turnovers: 17 (Sexton 5, Mobley 4, Garland 3, Allen 2, Osman, Rubio, Windler).
Steals: 4 (Allen, Garland, Rubio, Windler).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Portland
|26
|27
|24
|27
|—
|104
|Cleveland
|23
|37
|27
|20
|—
|107
A_16,231 (19,432). T_2:06.