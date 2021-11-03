FGFTReb
PORTLANDMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Covington30:282-30-00-7246
Powell32:049-162-30-32123
Nurkic27:423-70-15-9216
Lillard39:4610-273-50-38226
McCollum35:167-193-42-76221
Simons24:066-112-20-01415
Nance Jr.21:100-10-00-5220
Zeller13:323-41-23-5127
Little10:550-10-00-0010
Snell5:010-10-00-0000
Totals240:0040-9011-1710-392419104

Percentages: FG .444, FT .647.

3-Point Goals: 13-37, .351 (McCollum 4-9, Powell 3-6, Lillard 3-12, Covington 2-3, Simons 1-4, Little 0-1, Nance Jr. 0-1, Snell 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Little 2, Powell 2, Covington, McCollum).

Turnovers: 9 (Nurkic 2, Lillard, Little, McCollum, Nance Jr., Powell, Simons, Zeller).

Steals: 12 (Covington 3, Powell 3, Lillard 2, McCollum, Nance Jr., Nurkic, Simons).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
CLEVELANDMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Mobley39:395-111-22-110211
Wade22:483-70-00-3257
Allen39:389-156-93-174224
Garland36:236-92-20-210219
Sexton32:388-133-30-32121
Rubio31:090-70-00-3710
Windler20:454-52-20-13113
Osman17:004-70-00-31012
Totals240:0039-7414-185-432914107

Percentages: FG .527, FT .778.

3-Point Goals: 15-30, .500 (Garland 5-6, Osman 4-7, Windler 3-3, Sexton 2-4, Wade 1-4, Allen 0-1, Mobley 0-1, Rubio 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Allen, Mobley).

Turnovers: 17 (Sexton 5, Mobley 4, Garland 3, Allen 2, Osman, Rubio, Windler).

Steals: 4 (Allen, Garland, Rubio, Windler).

Technical Fouls: None.

Portland26272427104
Cleveland23372720107

A_16,231 (19,432). T_2:06.

