HOUSTON (91)
Martin Jr. 6-8 0-0 13, Smith Jr. 4-13 4-4 12, Sengun 6-12 2-4 14, J.Green 10-17 5-6 30, Porter Jr. 3-12 0-0 6, Eason 4-9 2-2 10, Garuba 0-2 2-2 2, Kaminsky 0-0 0-0 0, Christopher 1-2 0-0 2, Nix 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 35-80 15-18 91.
CLEVELAND (108)
E.Mobley 8-12 3-6 19, Okoro 1-1 2-2 4, Allen 8-11 8-8 24, Garland 6-16 4-4 17, Mitchell 8-16 2-2 22, Diakite 1-1 0-0 3, I.Mobley 0-0 0-0 0, Osman 2-10 0-0 5, Stevens 1-3 0-0 2, Windler 0-0 0-0 0, LeVert 4-8 0-0 10, Merrill 0-1 0-0 0, Rubio 0-4 2-2 2. Totals 39-83 21-24 108.
|Houston
|22
|21
|37
|11
|—
|91
|Cleveland
|33
|27
|25
|23
|—
|108
3-Point Goals_Houston 6-25 (J.Green 5-11, Martin Jr. 1-2, Garuba 0-1, Eason 0-2, Nix 0-2, Porter Jr. 0-3, Smith Jr. 0-4), Cleveland 9-30 (Mitchell 4-9, LeVert 2-5, Diakite 1-1, Garland 1-4, Osman 1-6, E.Mobley 0-1, Merrill 0-1, Stevens 0-1, Rubio 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Houston 36 (Eason, Sengun 8), Cleveland 41 (Allen 14). Assists_Houston 20 (J.Green, Porter Jr., Sengun 4), Cleveland 20 (Garland 8). Total Fouls_Houston 22, Cleveland 16. A_19,432 (19,432)
