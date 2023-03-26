FGFTReb
HOUSTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Martin Jr.30:466-80-02-42413
Smith Jr.32:024-134-42-41312
Sengun33:006-122-42-84414
J.Green35:1610-175-60-14130
Porter Jr.36:433-120-01-3426
Eason30:074-92-23-80510
Nix18:171-50-01-3202
Garuba15:000-22-21-5332
Christopher6:281-20-00-0002
Kaminsky2:210-00-00-0000
Totals240:0035-8015-1812-36202291

Percentages: FG .438, FT .833.

3-Point Goals: 6-25, .240 (J.Green 5-11, Martin Jr. 1-2, Garuba 0-1, Eason 0-2, Nix 0-2, Porter Jr. 0-3, Smith Jr. 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 3.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Sengun).

Turnovers: 16 (Eason 4, Martin Jr. 3, Sengun 3, Nix 2, Porter Jr. 2, Garuba, J.Green).

Steals: 6 (Smith Jr. 2, Eason, Garuba, J.Green, Porter Jr.).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
CLEVELANDMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
E.Mobley39:468-123-63-75119
Okoro8:501-12-20-1014
Allen35:418-118-86-142124
Garland37:376-164-41-48417
Mitchell36:038-162-22-51222
LeVert30:434-80-00-11210
Osman16:322-100-00-2025
Rubio15:310-42-20-1212
Stevens9:531-30-00-4012
Diakite2:211-10-01-1003
Merrill2:210-10-00-1110
I.Mobley2:210-00-00-0000
Windler2:210-00-00-0000
Totals240:0039-8321-2413-412016108

Percentages: FG .470, FT .875.

3-Point Goals: 9-30, .300 (Mitchell 4-9, LeVert 2-5, Diakite 1-1, Garland 1-4, Osman 1-6, E.Mobley 0-1, Merrill 0-1, Stevens 0-1, Rubio 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Allen 3, E.Mobley 3, Mitchell).

Turnovers: 9 (E.Mobley 3, LeVert 2, Garland, Mitchell, Okoro, Rubio).

Steals: 5 (Allen, E.Mobley, LeVert, Mitchell, Rubio).

Technical Fouls: None.

Houston2221371191
Cleveland33272523108

A_19,432 (19,432). T_2:07.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

