ChicagoCleveland
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals31151Totals37111111
Anderson ss4011Straw cf4311
Robert cf4000Clement lf-3b5111
Abreu 1b4010Ramírez 3b4114
Sheets dh-lf4010Kwan lf1011
Grandal c4000Reyes dh4110
Vaughn lf3010Rosario ss3111
Severino p0000Giménez ss0000
Burger 3b3000Naylor 1b4121
Engel rf2110Arias 2b4101
Haseley rf0000Mercado rf4121
Mendick 2b3000Hedges c4110

Chicago0000010001
Cleveland19000001x11

E_Anderson 3 (3), Burger (1). DP_Chicago 1, Cleveland 0. LOB_Chicago 4, Cleveland 5. 2B_Anderson (4). HR_Ramírez (4).

IPHRERBBSO
Chicago
Keuchel L,1-111010810
Banks400002
Foster100002
Severino211121
Cleveland
Bieber W,1-0641107
Shaw100000
De Los Santos100012
Hentges110001

Keuchel pitched to 11 batters in the 2nd.

WP_Keuchel.

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Alex MacKay; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Shane Livensparger.

T_2:41.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

