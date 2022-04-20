|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|1
|5
|1
|1
|10
|Anderson ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.375
|Robert cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.175
|Abreu 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|Sheets dh-lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Grandal c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.138
|Vaughn lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.346
|Severino p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Burger 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.261
|Engel rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.294
|Haseley rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|---
|Mendick 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.143
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|11
|11
|11
|3
|5
|Straw cf
|4
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.325
|Clement lf-3b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.273
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|1
|1
|4
|0
|0
|.436
|Kwan lf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.407
|Reyes dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.159
|Rosario ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.268
|Giménez ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.294
|Naylor 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.400
|Arias 2b
|4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.000
|Mercado rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.222
|Hedges c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.077
|Chicago
|000
|001
|000_1
|5
|4
|Cleveland
|190
|000
|01x_11
|11
|0
E_Anderson 3 (3), Burger (1). LOB_Chicago 4, Cleveland 5. 2B_Anderson (4). HR_Ramírez (4), off Keuchel. RBIs_Anderson (5), Rosario (5), Straw (2), Clement (2), Ramírez 4 (19), Naylor (1), Arias (1), Mercado (10), Kwan (6).
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 1 (Abreu); Cleveland 1 (Straw). RISP_Chicago 0 for 2; Cleveland 9 for 14.
Runners moved up_Hedges, Clement. GIDP_Hedges.
DP_Chicago 1 (Mendick, Abreu).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Keuchel, L, 1-1
|1
|10
|10
|8
|1
|0
|48
|16.50
|Banks
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|49
|0.00
|Foster
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|1.93
|Severino
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|32
|9.00
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bieber, W, 1-0
|6
|4
|1
|1
|0
|7
|86
|2.25
|Shaw
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|3.38
|De Los Santos
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|15
|0.00
|Hentges
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|2.08
Inherited runners-scored_Banks 2-0. WP_Keuchel.
Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Alex MacKay; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Shane Livensparger.
T_2:41.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.