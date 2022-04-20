ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals31151110
Anderson ss401101.375
Robert cf400002.175
Abreu 1b401001.216
Sheets dh-lf401001.200
Grandal c400000.138
Vaughn lf301000.346
Severino p000000---
Burger 3b300002.261
Engel rf211000.294
Haseley rf000010---
Mendick 2b300003.143

ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3711111135
Straw cf431110.325
Clement lf-3b511101.273
Ramírez 3b411400.436
Kwan lf101100.407
Reyes dh411011.159
Rosario ss311110.268
Giménez ss000000.294
Naylor 1b412100.400
Arias 2b410101.000
Mercado rf412101.222
Hedges c411001.077

Chicago000001000_154
Cleveland19000001x_11110

E_Anderson 3 (3), Burger (1). LOB_Chicago 4, Cleveland 5. 2B_Anderson (4). HR_Ramírez (4), off Keuchel. RBIs_Anderson (5), Rosario (5), Straw (2), Clement (2), Ramírez 4 (19), Naylor (1), Arias (1), Mercado (10), Kwan (6).

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 1 (Abreu); Cleveland 1 (Straw). RISP_Chicago 0 for 2; Cleveland 9 for 14.

Runners moved up_Hedges, Clement. GIDP_Hedges.

DP_Chicago 1 (Mendick, Abreu).

ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Keuchel, L, 1-1110108104816.50
Banks400002490.00
Foster100002181.93
Severino211121329.00
ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bieber, W, 1-0641107862.25
Shaw100000103.38
De Los Santos100012150.00
Hentges110001122.08

Inherited runners-scored_Banks 2-0. WP_Keuchel.

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Alex MacKay; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Shane Livensparger.

T_2:41.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

