FGFTReb
CLEVELANDMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Okoro28:202-50-02-2155
Stevens30:074-60-01-6059
E.Mobley39:076-136-112-93318
Garland38:318-2010-130-66128
Mitchell33:0810-193-31-33523
LeVert34:275-123-40-24215
Rubio19:424-73-30-31011
Lopez8:531-20-02-5012
Osman7:451-30-03-4003
Totals240:0041-8725-3411-401822114

Percentages: FG .471, FT .735.

3-Point Goals: 7-27, .259 (LeVert 2-4, Garland 2-10, Osman 1-1, Stevens 1-1, Okoro 1-4, Rubio 0-1, Mitchell 0-6).

Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Lopez 2, Stevens).

Turnovers: 10 (Garland 4, LeVert 2, Mitchell 2, Lopez, Rubio).

Steals: 8 (LeVert 2, Mitchell 2, E.Mobley, Garland, Okoro, Stevens).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
CHARLOTTEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Hayward33:036-103-51-46316
Washington32:118-180-01-51519
Richards32:145-65-61-124215
Rozier38:4810-193-50-46227
Smith Jr.37:175-144-41-87414
Mykhailiuk20:054-80-00-0109
Thor18:542-20-00-3005
McGowens14:470-20-00-1040
Jones12:411-11-23-6063
Totals240:0041-8016-227-432526108

Percentages: FG .512, FT .727.

3-Point Goals: 10-21, .476 (Rozier 4-9, Washington 3-6, Thor 1-1, Hayward 1-2, Mykhailiuk 1-2, Smith Jr. 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Richards 3, Jones, Washington).

Turnovers: 19 (Rozier 8, Jones 3, Richards 2, Smith Jr. 2, Hayward, McGowens, Mykhailiuk, Washington).

Steals: 8 (Rozier 4, Smith Jr. 3, Hayward).

Technical Fouls: None.

Cleveland25272933114
Charlotte35243019108

A_17,342 (19,077). T_2:14.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you