CLEVELAND (114)
Okoro 2-5 0-0 5, Stevens 4-6 0-0 9, E.Mobley 6-13 6-11 18, Garland 8-20 10-13 28, Mitchell 10-19 3-3 23, Osman 1-3 0-0 3, Lopez 1-2 0-0 2, LeVert 5-12 3-4 15, Rubio 4-7 3-3 11. Totals 41-87 25-34 114.
CHARLOTTE (108)
Hayward 6-10 3-5 16, Washington 8-18 0-0 19, Richards 5-6 5-6 15, Rozier 10-19 3-5 27, Smith Jr. 5-14 4-4 14, Thor 2-2 0-0 5, Jones 1-1 1-2 3, Mykhailiuk 4-8 0-0 9, McGowens 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 41-80 16-22 108.
|Cleveland
|25
|27
|29
|33
|—
|114
|Charlotte
|35
|24
|30
|19
|—
|108
3-Point Goals_Cleveland 7-27 (LeVert 2-4, Garland 2-10, Osman 1-1, Stevens 1-1, Okoro 1-4, Rubio 0-1, Mitchell 0-6), Charlotte 10-21 (Rozier 4-9, Washington 3-6, Thor 1-1, Hayward 1-2, Mykhailiuk 1-2, Smith Jr. 0-1). Fouled Out_Cleveland None, Charlotte 1 (Jones). Rebounds_Cleveland 40 (E.Mobley 9), Charlotte 43 (Richards 12). Assists_Cleveland 18 (Garland 6), Charlotte 25 (Smith Jr. 7). Total Fouls_Cleveland 22, Charlotte 26. A_17,342 (19,077)
