Nesmith32:124-93-62-62314
Nwora35:534-155-63-103015
Jackson20:551-51-20-2143
Mathurin32:355-128-83-90519
Nembhard31:216-140-00-28113
Smith27:055-81-12-80412
Hield22:593-83-31-51210
McConnell19:167-82-20-25416
Brissett17:441-41-10-0133
Totals240:0036-8324-2911-442126105

Percentages: FG .434, FT .828.

3-Point Goals: 9-24, .375 (Nesmith 3-4, Nwora 2-8, Mathurin 1-2, Nembhard 1-2, Smith 1-2, Hield 1-4, Brissett 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Jackson 2, Mathurin 2, Smith 2).

Turnovers: 15 (Mathurin 4, Nembhard 3, Hield 2, Jackson 2, McConnell 2, Brissett, Nwora).

Steals: 5 (Nembhard 3, Hield 2).

Technical Fouls: None.

E.Mobley39:097-170-05-164314
Wade27:082-30-02-5135
Allen26:356-93-64-71115
Garland39:168-202-21-36220
Mitchell39:4514-259-120-61440
LeVert33:015-103-40-34615
Rubio14:030-10-00-1520
Stevens12:181-20-01-2012
Osman8:451-31-20-0104
Totals240:0044-9018-2613-432322115

Percentages: FG .489, FT .692.

3-Point Goals: 9-24, .375 (Mitchell 3-9, Garland 2-3, LeVert 2-6, Osman 1-2, Wade 1-2, E.Mobley 0-1, Stevens 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 3.

Blocked Shots: 7 (E.Mobley 4, LeVert 3).

Turnovers: 10 (Mitchell 5, Garland 2, Allen, Rubio, Stevens).

Steals: 7 (Mitchell 3, Garland 2, Allen, Rubio).

Technical Fouls: None.

Indiana28332618105
Cleveland28312729115

A_19,432 (19,432). T_2:19.

