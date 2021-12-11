SACRAMENTO (103)
Bagley III 3-10 1-3 7, Barnes 4-10 4-6 12, Len 2-5 1-2 5, Fox 6-14 1-1 13, Haliburton 4-8 0-0 8, Harkless 0-1 0-0 0, Thompson 0-3 1-2 1, Jones 1-2 3-5 5, Metu 4-6 0-0 8, Hield 7-13 3-3 21, Mitchell 6-12 0-0 14, T.Davis 4-9 0-0 9. Totals 41-93 14-22 103.
CLEVELAND (117)
Markkanen 1-8 1-2 3, Mobley 7-14 1-2 15, Allen 5-8 9-10 19, Garland 7-17 1-1 16, Okoro 7-9 4-4 20, Love 4-7 0-0 11, Osman 6-16 2-3 18, Wade 0-0 0-0 0, Rubio 4-9 5-6 15. Totals 41-88 23-28 117.
|Sacramento
|23
|29
|26
|25
|—
|103
|Cleveland
|36
|45
|20
|16
|—
|117
3-Point Goals_Sacramento 7-28 (Hield 4-10, Mitchell 2-3, T.Davis 1-4, Bagley III 0-2, Barnes 0-2, Haliburton 0-2, Metu 0-2, Fox 0-3), Cleveland 12-31 (Osman 4-10, Love 3-5, Okoro 2-3, Rubio 2-3, Garland 1-6, Markkanen 0-3). Fouled Out_Sacramento None, Cleveland 1 (Markkanen). Rebounds_Sacramento 48 (Jones 8), Cleveland 47 (Mobley 15). Assists_Sacramento 19 (Mitchell 5), Cleveland 27 (Garland 13). Total Fouls_Sacramento 21, Cleveland 24. A_19,432 (19,432)