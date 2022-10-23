FGFTReb
WASHINGTON
Avdija14:271-60-00-2042
Kuzma37:264-82-40-23411
Porzingis37:567-160-11-113418
Beal41:3511-165-71-45327
Morris26:305-80-00-36313
Barton35:264-110-00-4229
Wright26:302-52-30-2507
Hachimura20:197-120-01-31116
Gafford14:481-20-01-2022
Gill10:031-30-00-2012
Totals265:0043-879-154-352524107

Percentages: FG .494, FT .600.

3-Point Goals: 12-28, .429 (Porzingis 4-8, Morris 3-3, Hachimura 2-3, Kuzma 1-2, Barton 1-3, Wright 1-3, Beal 0-1, Gill 0-2, Avdija 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 17. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Kuzma 2, Gafford, Porzingis).

Turnovers: 18 (Beal 6, Barton 5, Porzingis 2, Avdija, Gafford, Hachimura, Morris, Wright).

Steals: 9 (Avdija 2, Barton 2, Beal 2, Wright 2, Porzingis).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
CLEVELANDMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
LeVert35:544-140-00-34410
E.Mobley36:352-76-62-72310
Allen37:316-133-46-143215
Mitchell44:3412-298-92-54237
Okoro20:191-40-00-2022
Osman31:406-101-10-03316
Wade21:183-44-51-32112
Lopez14:413-40-04-6126
Love14:222-60-00-7015
Neto8:062-50-01-1004
Totals265:0041-9622-2516-481920117

Percentages: FG .427, FT .880.

3-Point Goals: 13-33, .394 (Mitchell 5-12, Osman 3-5, Wade 2-3, LeVert 2-6, Love 1-4, Neto 0-1, Okoro 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Allen 2, E.Mobley, Mitchell, Wade).

Turnovers: 13 (Mitchell 6, E.Mobley 2, LeVert 2, Lopez 2, Love).

Steals: 10 (Mitchell 3, E.Mobley 2, LeVert 2, Neto, Okoro, Osman).

Technical Fouls: Cavaliers, 8:06 first.

Washington312025274107
Cleveland3027262014117

A_19,432 (19,432). T_2:34.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

