WASHINGTON (107)
Avdija 1-6 0-0 2, Kuzma 4-8 2-4 11, Porzingis 7-16 0-1 18, Beal 11-16 5-7 27, Morris 5-8 0-0 13, Gill 1-3 0-0 2, Hachimura 7-12 0-0 16, Gafford 1-2 0-0 2, Barton 4-11 0-0 9, Wright 2-5 2-3 7. Totals 43-87 9-15 107.
CLEVELAND (117)
E.Mobley 2-7 6-6 10, LeVert 4-14 0-0 10, Allen 6-13 3-4 15, Mitchell 12-29 8-9 37, Okoro 1-4 0-0 2, Osman 6-10 1-1 16, Love 2-6 0-0 5, Wade 3-4 4-5 12, Lopez 3-4 0-0 6, Neto 2-5 0-0 4. Totals 41-96 22-25 117.
|Washington
|31
|20
|25
|27
|4
|—
|107
|Cleveland
|30
|27
|26
|20
|14
|—
|117
3-Point Goals_Washington 12-28 (Porzingis 4-8, Morris 3-3, Hachimura 2-3, Kuzma 1-2, Barton 1-3, Wright 1-3, Beal 0-1, Gill 0-2, Avdija 0-3), Cleveland 13-33 (Mitchell 5-12, Osman 3-5, Wade 2-3, LeVert 2-6, Love 1-4, Neto 0-1, Okoro 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Washington 35 (Porzingis 11), Cleveland 48 (Allen 14). Assists_Washington 25 (Morris 6), Cleveland 19 (LeVert, Mitchell 4). Total Fouls_Washington 24, Cleveland 20. A_19,432 (19,432)
