FGFTReb
WASHINGTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Kuzma24:523-70-00-2157
Porzingis31:417-165-50-93120
Gafford21:312-42-22-5236
Beal32:558-185-71-85322
Morris28:593-102-20-25010
Kispert27:465-60-01-20212
Davis18:512-30-00-4024
Avdija18:260-32-40-1322
Wright16:312-40-02-3204
Gill6:430-00-00-1100
Gibson3:551-10-00-0002
Goodwin3:550-10-00-0000
Nunn3:552-30-00-1015
Totals240:0035-7616-206-38221994

Percentages: FG .461, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Kispert 2-3, Morris 2-4, Nunn 1-2, Beal 1-3, Kuzma 1-3, Porzingis 1-5, Avdija 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Porzingis 2, Beal, Gafford, Kuzma, Wright).

Turnovers: 16 (Kuzma 4, Porzingis 4, Beal 3, Gafford 2, Davis, Morris, Wright).

Steals: 5 (Porzingis 2, Beal, Gafford, Kuzma).

Technical Fouls: Porzingis, 3:57 second.

FGFTReb
CLEVELANDMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Okoro26:112-40-01-4124
Stevens21:114-61-21-4119
E.Mobley35:318-154-61-83320
Garland37:0911-191-12-49024
Mitchell26:017-176-62-61220
LeVert26:286-92-20-43215
Rubio21:133-42-31-3518
Osman18:072-30-00-3435
Diakite12:291-50-01-5252
Green3:551-20-00-0002
Neto3:552-21-20-0205
Wade3:550-00-00-0000
Windler3:551-10-00-0003
Totals240:0048-8717-229-413119117

Percentages: FG .552, FT .773.

3-Point Goals: 4-19, .211 (Osman 1-1, Windler 1-1, LeVert 1-3, Garland 1-5, Green 0-1, Okoro 0-1, Stevens 0-1, Mitchell 0-6).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 7 (E.Mobley 4, Diakite, LeVert, Okoro).

Turnovers: 10 (Diakite 2, E.Mobley 2, Mitchell 2, Garland, LeVert, Okoro, Osman).

Steals: 9 (LeVert 4, Osman 2, Mitchell, Okoro, Stevens).

Technical Fouls: None.

Washington2420302094
Cleveland31302333117

A_19,432 (19,432). T_2:11.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you