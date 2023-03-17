WASHINGTON (94)
Kuzma 3-7 0-0 7, Porzingis 7-16 5-5 20, Gafford 2-4 2-2 6, Beal 8-18 5-7 22, Morris 3-10 2-2 10, Avdija 0-3 2-4 2, Gibson 1-1 0-0 2, Gill 0-0 0-0 0, Kispert 5-6 0-0 12, Davis 2-3 0-0 4, Goodwin 0-1 0-0 0, Nunn 2-3 0-0 5, Wright 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 35-76 16-20 94.
CLEVELAND (117)
Okoro 2-4 0-0 4, Stevens 4-6 1-2 9, E.Mobley 8-15 4-6 20, Garland 11-19 1-1 24, Mitchell 7-17 6-6 20, Diakite 1-5 0-0 2, Osman 2-3 0-0 5, Wade 0-0 0-0 0, Windler 1-1 0-0 3, Green 1-2 0-0 2, LeVert 6-9 2-2 15, Neto 2-2 1-2 5, Rubio 3-4 2-3 8. Totals 48-87 17-22 117.
|Washington
|24
|20
|30
|20
|—
|94
|Cleveland
|31
|30
|23
|33
|—
|117
3-Point Goals_Washington 8-23 (Kispert 2-3, Morris 2-4, Nunn 1-2, Beal 1-3, Kuzma 1-3, Porzingis 1-5, Avdija 0-3), Cleveland 4-19 (Osman 1-1, Windler 1-1, LeVert 1-3, Garland 1-5, Green 0-1, Okoro 0-1, Stevens 0-1, Mitchell 0-6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Washington 38 (Porzingis 9), Cleveland 41 (E.Mobley 8). Assists_Washington 22 (Beal, Morris 5), Cleveland 31 (Garland 9). Total Fouls_Washington 19, Cleveland 19. A_19,432 (19,432)
