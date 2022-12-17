Baltimore03003
Cleveland067013

Second Quarter

Cle_FG York 47, 14:10. Drive: 14 plays, 64 yards, 7:42. Key Plays: Watson 14 pass to Peoples-Jones; Watson 6 run on 3rd-and-3; Watson 10 pass to Cooper; Watson 4 pass to Cooper on 3rd-and-2; Watson 8 pass to Peoples-Jones on 3rd-and-15. Cleveland 3, Baltimore 0.

Bal_FG Tucker 53, 5:31. Drive: 9 plays, 27 yards, 4:26. Key Plays: Dobbins 3 run on 3rd-and-3; Edwards 10 run. Baltimore 3, Cleveland 3.

Cle_FG York 23, 1:52. Drive: 12 plays, 71 yards, 3:39. Key Plays: Chubb 18 run on 3rd-and-1; Watson 10 pass to Baldwin; Watson 15 pass to Baldwin; Watson 13 pass to Njoku. Cleveland 6, Baltimore 3.

Third Quarter

Cle_Peoples-Jones 3 pass from Watson (York kick), 2:10. Drive: 12 plays, 91 yards, 6:08. Key Plays: Ward 0 interception return to Cleveland 9; Chubb 11 run; Watson 16 pass to Cooper; Watson 28 pass to Cooper; Chubb 2 run on 4th-and-1. Cleveland 13, Baltimore 3.

A_67,431.

BalCle
FIRST DOWNS1719
Rushing108
Passing610
Penalty11
THIRD DOWN EFF5-125-15
FOURTH DOWN EFF0-32-2
TOTAL NET YARDS324283
Total Plays6164
Avg Gain5.34.4
NET YARDS RUSHING198143
Rushes2833
Avg per rush7.0714.333
NET YARDS PASSING126140
Sacked-Yds lost3-123-21
Gross-Yds passing138161
Completed-Att.17-3018-28
Had Intercepted10
Yards-Pass Play3.8184.516
KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB2-2-14-4-2
PUNTS-Avg.1-41.03-51.667
Punts blocked00
FGs-PATs blocked1-00-0
TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE4821
Punt Returns1-70-0
Kickoff Returns2-411-21
Interceptions0-01-0
PENALTIES-Yds3-253-32
FUMBLES-Lost4-10-0
TIME OF POSSESSION26:5233:08

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Baltimore, Dobbins 13-125, Edwards 7-55, Huntley 6-15, Hill 1-3, Ricard 1-0. Cleveland, Chubb 21-99, Hunt 4-24, Watson 6-22, Brissett 1-3, Woods 1-(minus 5).

PASSING_Baltimore, Huntley 17-30-1-138. Cleveland, Watson 18-28-0-161.

RECEIVING_Baltimore, Robinson 6-29, Andrews 3-31, Duvernay 2-29, Likely 2-18, Oliver 2-13, Hill 1-15, Dobbins 1-3. Cleveland, Cooper 4-58, Peoples-Jones 4-31, Njoku 3-28, Baldwin 2-25, Bryant 2-7, Felton 1-5, Woods 1-4, Hunt 1-3.

PUNT RETURNS_Baltimore, Duvernay 1-7. Cleveland, None.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Baltimore, Duvernay 2-41. Cleveland, Ford 1-21.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Baltimore, Smith 6-5-0, Hamilton 6-1-1, Humphrey 6-0-0, M.Williams 4-2-0, Harrison 4-0-0, Queen 3-3-.5, Peters 3-0-0, Clark 2-2-0, Houston 2-0-0, B.Washington 1-3-0, Campbell 1-2-0, Urban 1-1-1, Bowser 1-1-0, D.Jackson 1-0-0, Jones 1-0-0, Madubuike 1-0-0, Robinson 1-0-0, Oweh 0-2-.5. Cleveland, Delpit 8-1-0, J.Johnson 8-1-0, Fields 4-2-0, Harrison 3-2-0, Kunaszyk 2-2-0, Garrett 2-1-1.5, Jones 2-1-1, Newsome 2-1-0, Ward 2-1-0, Winovich 2-0-0, Winfrey 1-1-.5, Elliott 1-1-0, Emerson 1-1-0, Wright 1-0-0, Bryan 0-1-0, Carter 0-1-0, Clowney 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Baltimore, None. Cleveland, Ward 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Baltimore, Tucker 50, Tucker 48. Cleveland, York 46, York 38.

OFFICIALS_Referee Brad Allen, Ump Duane Heydt, HL Sarah Thomas, LJ Daniel Gallagher, FJ Rick Patterson, SJ Boris Cheek, BJ Greg Yette, Replay Artenzia Young-Seigler.

