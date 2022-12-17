|Baltimore
|0
|3
|0
|0
|—
|3
|Cleveland
|0
|6
|7
|0
|—
|13
Second Quarter
Cle_FG York 47, 14:10.
Bal_FG Tucker 53, 5:31.
Cle_FG York 23, 1:52.
Third Quarter
Cle_Peoples-Jones 3 pass from Watson (York kick), 2:10.
A_67,431.
|Bal
|Cle
|First downs
|17
|19
|Total Net Yards
|324
|283
|Rushes-yards
|28-198
|33-143
|Passing
|126
|140
|Punt Returns
|1-7
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|2-41
|1-21
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|17-30-1
|18-28-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-12
|3-21
|Punts
|1-41.0
|3-51.667
|Fumbles-Lost
|4-1
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|3-25
|3-32
|Time of Possession
|26:52
|33:08
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Baltimore, Dobbins 13-125, Edwards 7-55, Huntley 6-15, Hill 1-3, Ricard 1-0. Cleveland, Chubb 21-99, Hunt 4-24, Watson 6-22, Brissett 1-3, Woods 1-(minus 5).
PASSING_Baltimore, Huntley 17-30-1-138. Cleveland, Watson 18-28-0-161.
RECEIVING_Baltimore, Robinson 6-29, Andrews 3-31, Duvernay 2-29, Likely 2-18, Oliver 2-13, Hill 1-15, Dobbins 1-3. Cleveland, Cooper 4-58, Peoples-Jones 4-31, Njoku 3-28, Baldwin 2-25, Bryant 2-7, Felton 1-5, Woods 1-4, Hunt 1-3.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Baltimore, Tucker 50, Tucker 48. Cleveland, York 46, York 38.
