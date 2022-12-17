Baltimore03003
Cleveland067013

Second Quarter

Cle_FG York 47, 14:10.

Bal_FG Tucker 53, 5:31.

Cle_FG York 23, 1:52.

Third Quarter

Cle_Peoples-Jones 3 pass from Watson (York kick), 2:10.

A_67,431.

BalCle
First downs1719
Total Net Yards324283
Rushes-yards28-19833-143
Passing126140
Punt Returns1-70-0
Kickoff Returns2-411-21
Interceptions Ret.0-01-0
Comp-Att-Int17-30-118-28-0
Sacked-Yards Lost3-123-21
Punts1-41.03-51.667
Fumbles-Lost4-10-0
Penalties-Yards3-253-32
Time of Possession26:5233:08

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Baltimore, Dobbins 13-125, Edwards 7-55, Huntley 6-15, Hill 1-3, Ricard 1-0. Cleveland, Chubb 21-99, Hunt 4-24, Watson 6-22, Brissett 1-3, Woods 1-(minus 5).

PASSING_Baltimore, Huntley 17-30-1-138. Cleveland, Watson 18-28-0-161.

RECEIVING_Baltimore, Robinson 6-29, Andrews 3-31, Duvernay 2-29, Likely 2-18, Oliver 2-13, Hill 1-15, Dobbins 1-3. Cleveland, Cooper 4-58, Peoples-Jones 4-31, Njoku 3-28, Baldwin 2-25, Bryant 2-7, Felton 1-5, Woods 1-4, Hunt 1-3.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Baltimore, Tucker 50, Tucker 48. Cleveland, York 46, York 38.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

