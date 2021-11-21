|Detroit
|0
|0
|7
|3
|—
|10
|Cleveland
|0
|13
|0
|0
|—
|13
Second Quarter
Cle_Landry 16 run (McLaughlin kick), 14:52.
Cle_Chubb 5 pass from Mayfield (kick failed), 1:10.
Third Quarter
Det_Swift 57 run (Rosas kick), 1:55.
Fourth Quarter
Det_FG Rosas 43, 9:07.
A_67,431.
|Det
|Cle
|First downs
|12
|22
|Total Net Yards
|245
|349
|Rushes-yards
|23-168
|36-184
|Passing
|77
|165
|Punt Returns
|1-17
|3-12
|Kickoff Returns
|3-58
|1-26
|Interceptions Ret.
|2-5
|2-1
|Comp-Att-Int
|15-23-2
|15-29-2
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|0-0
|1-11
|Punts
|6-46.667
|5-37.8
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|7-67
|10-82
|Time of Possession
|25:03
|34:57
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Detroit, Swift 14-136, Cabinda 2-21, J.Williams 7-11. Cleveland, Chubb 22-130, D.Johnson 5-26, Landry 1-16, Mayfield 4-9, Felton 3-2, Njoku 1-1.
PASSING_Detroit, Boyle 15-23-2-77. Cleveland, Mayfield 15-29-2-176.
RECEIVING_Detroit, Hockenson 6-51, St. Brown 4-18, Swift 3-0, Wright 1-12, Igwebuike 1-(minus 4). Cleveland, Hooper 4-53, Landry 4-26, Bradley 2-46, Njoku 2-20, Chubb 2-14, Higgins 1-17.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Cleveland, McLaughlin 46.