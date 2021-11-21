Detroit007310
Cleveland0130013

Second Quarter

Cle_Landry 16 run (McLaughlin kick), 14:52.

Cle_Chubb 5 pass from Mayfield (kick failed), 1:10.

Third Quarter

Det_Swift 57 run (Rosas kick), 1:55.

Fourth Quarter

Det_FG Rosas 43, 9:07.

A_67,431.

DetCle
First downs1222
Total Net Yards245349
Rushes-yards23-16836-184
Passing77165
Punt Returns1-173-12
Kickoff Returns3-581-26
Interceptions Ret.2-52-1
Comp-Att-Int15-23-215-29-2
Sacked-Yards Lost0-01-11
Punts6-46.6675-37.8
Fumbles-Lost0-01-0
Penalties-Yards7-6710-82
Time of Possession25:0334:57

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Detroit, Swift 14-136, Cabinda 2-21, J.Williams 7-11. Cleveland, Chubb 22-130, D.Johnson 5-26, Landry 1-16, Mayfield 4-9, Felton 3-2, Njoku 1-1.

PASSING_Detroit, Boyle 15-23-2-77. Cleveland, Mayfield 15-29-2-176.

RECEIVING_Detroit, Hockenson 6-51, St. Brown 4-18, Swift 3-0, Wright 1-12, Igwebuike 1-(minus 4). Cleveland, Hooper 4-53, Landry 4-26, Bradley 2-46, Njoku 2-20, Chubb 2-14, Higgins 1-17.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Cleveland, McLaughlin 46.

