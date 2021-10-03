Cleveland0110314
Minnesota70007

First Quarter

Min_Jefferson 12 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 7:26.

Second Quarter

Cle_Hunt 1 run (Janovich pass from Mayfield), 1:16.

Cle_FG McLaughlin 48, :02.

Fourth Quarter

Cle_FG McLaughlin 53, 6:16.

A_66,703.

CleMin
First downs2016
Total Net Yards327255
Rushes-yards38-18423-65
Passing143190
Punt Returns5-252-11
Kickoff Returns1-261-26
Interceptions Ret.1-00-0
Comp-Att-Int15-33-020-38-1
Sacked-Yards Lost3-122-13
Punts7-39.8576-48.5
Fumbles-Lost0-00-0
Penalties-Yards7-737-42
Time of Possession35:3224:28

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Cleveland, Chubb 21-100, Hunt 14-69, Mayfield 2-11, Beckham 1-4. Minnesota, Cook 9-34, Mattison 10-20, Osborn 1-10, Ham 1-1, Cousins 2-0.

PASSING_Cleveland, Mayfield 15-33-0-155. Minnesota, Cousins 20-38-1-203.

RECEIVING_Cleveland, Higgins 4-63, Beckham 2-27, Hunt 2-17, Njoku 2-17, Felton 2-12, Hooper 1-11, Chubb 1-5, Bryant 1-3. Minnesota, Jefferson 6-84, Conklin 4-18, Thielen 3-46, Osborn 3-26, Cook 2-10, Westbrook 1-17, Abdullah 1-2.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

