|Cleveland
|0
|11
|0
|3
|—
|14
|Minnesota
|7
|0
|0
|0
|—
|7
First Quarter
Min_Jefferson 12 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 7:26.
Second Quarter
Cle_Hunt 1 run (Janovich pass from Mayfield), 1:16.
Cle_FG McLaughlin 48, :02.
Fourth Quarter
Cle_FG McLaughlin 53, 6:16.
A_66,703.
|Cle
|Min
|First downs
|20
|16
|Total Net Yards
|327
|255
|Rushes-yards
|38-184
|23-65
|Passing
|143
|190
|Punt Returns
|5-25
|2-11
|Kickoff Returns
|1-26
|1-26
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|15-33-0
|20-38-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-12
|2-13
|Punts
|7-39.857
|6-48.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|7-73
|7-42
|Time of Possession
|35:32
|24:28
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Cleveland, Chubb 21-100, Hunt 14-69, Mayfield 2-11, Beckham 1-4. Minnesota, Cook 9-34, Mattison 10-20, Osborn 1-10, Ham 1-1, Cousins 2-0.
PASSING_Cleveland, Mayfield 15-33-0-155. Minnesota, Cousins 20-38-1-203.
RECEIVING_Cleveland, Higgins 4-63, Beckham 2-27, Hunt 2-17, Njoku 2-17, Felton 2-12, Hooper 1-11, Chubb 1-5, Bryant 1-3. Minnesota, Jefferson 6-84, Conklin 4-18, Thielen 3-46, Osborn 3-26, Cook 2-10, Westbrook 1-17, Abdullah 1-2.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.